Man City 3-0 West Ham, Premier League 2025-26: Haaland Stars As Guardiola's Side Register Routine Victory

Haaland scored and assisted as City won 3-0 over West Ham
Haaland registered his 149th goal for City in all comps
Hammers were let down by poor defending in the game
Erling Haaland passed 200 goal involvements in Europe's top five leagues as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win over West Ham, scoring two goals and assisting another.
Haaland, who scored his 100th Premier League goal earlier this month in a 5-4 victory at Fulham, now boasts 124 goal involvements in the English top flight (104 goals, 20 assists) and 77 in the Bundesliga (62 goals, 15 assists).
He only needed five minutes to open the scoring on Saturday, sweeping home on the rebound from his own saved shot after being picked out by Phil Foden's centre.
City were utterly dominant in the first half, with West Ham not attempting a single shot and only registering two touches in the penalty area, and Pep Guardiola's men went two goals up in the 38th minute.
But Haaland put the contest to bed 21 minutes from time after Rico Lewis flicked Matheus Nunes' pass into his path, side-footing past Alphonse Areola with aplomb.
The win takes City above Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, though they will be displaced if the Gunners win at Everton later on Saturday. West Ham, meanwhile, will spend Christmas in 18th place.
Data Debrief: More landmarks for Haaland
Haaland's 201 goal involvements in the Bundesliga and the Premier League (166 goals, 35 assists in total) have come in just 165 games.
For context, that is far fewer games than Luis Suarez (192), Kylian Mbappe (194) and Lionel Messi (195) required to bring up a double century. Cristiano Ronaldo needed almost a full 100 more, reaching that mark at 259 games.
And with 19 Premier League goals this season, Haaland has matched the record for goals before Christmas in a single season, along with Andy Cole (1993-94), Kevin Phillips (1999-00) and Suarez (2013-14).
He helped City become only the third side in Premier League history to score three or more goals in six successive wins against a particular side, after Arsenal against Sunderland in October 2007 and Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in December 2022.
And the Irons could have few complaints about the result, having only put up an expected goals (xG) figure of 0.99 – all of which came in the second half – to City's 2.43.