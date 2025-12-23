Napoli 2-0 Bologna, Supercoppa Italiana 2025: Neres' Double Seals Title Glory For Conte's Men

David Neres' brace sees Napoli grab the honours of Supercoppa Italiana winners
Neres scored in each half at Al-Awwal Park
Matteo Politano should have made it 3-0 later on when he was unable to hit the target
David Neres was the hero as Napoli claimed Supercoppa Italiana glory with a 2-0 victory over Bologna in Riyadh.
Neres scored in each half at Al-Awwal Park as Antonio Conte's side captured the first silverware of the 2025-26 Italian season.
Napoli carried the greater attacking threat from the off. Eljif Elmas hit the side-netting, while Scott McTominay called Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia into action from a tight angle.
However, Ravaglia was helpless as the reigning Scudetto holders broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time, as Neres cut inside from the right and curled a delicious 25-yard effort into the top corner.
Ravaglia thwarted Rasmus Hojlund and Amir Rrahmani in quick succession soon after the break, while, at the other end, Lewis Ferguson squandered Bologna's best chance when he headed straight at Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
That miss proved crucial as Napoli doubled their lead in the 57th minute, as Neres pounced on Ravaglia's risky ball to Jhon Lucumi, before delicately clipping the ball over the Bologna shot-stopper.
Matteo Politano should have made it 3-0 later on when he was unable to hit the target from inside the six-yard box, but the two-goal margin was enough for the Partenopei to comfortably see out victory.
Data Debrief: Partenopei seal Supercoppa hat-trick
Napoli completed a hat-trick of Supercoppa titles, adding to their triumphs from 1990 and 2014.
This was their first victory in a final since their Coppa Italia success five years ago. Meanwhile, this was Conte's fourth victory in eight finals as a coach, and first since he guided Chelsea to FA Cup glory in 2018.
As for Bologna, this was their first defeat in a single-match final, having prevailed in each of their previous two such matches – both in the Coppa Italia in 1974 and earlier this year.
Napoli will feel they were worthy winners, having had eight shots on target while generating 2.12 expected goals to Bologna's 0.95.