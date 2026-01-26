Juventus 3-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte's Scudetto Hopes Fading After Miserable Return To Turin

Juventus beat Napoli 3-0 in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium, dealing a major blow to Napoli’s title defence
Goals from Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz, and Filip Kostic secured a commanding home win for the Bianconeri
The victory helps Juventus close in on the top four while Napoli now sit nine points behind league leaders Inter
Napoli's hopes of retaining their Serie A title were dented as goals from Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz and Filip Kostic sealed a 3-0 win for Juventus at Allianz Stadium.
Antonio Conte endured a miserable return to the club he led to three straight Scudettos as head coach from 2011-12 to 2013-14, with the Partenopei staying nine points adrift of leaders Inter.
Juventus came closest to opening the scoring during a lively start in Turin, as Khephren Thuram's curling shot from just inside the penalty area cannoned against the woodwork.
And Luciano Spalletti's side got themselves ahead in the 22nd minute through David, who collected Manuel Locatelli's flick before steering the ball in at Alex Meret's near post.
Francisco Conceicao should have doubled the hosts' lead two minutes later, but after gathering Yildiz's pass, his attempt was cleared off the line by Alessandro Buongiorno.
Both sides struggled to create many chances throughout the entirety of the second half, but a mistake in the Napoli defence gifted the Bianconeri a second goal in the 77th minute.
Just 36 seconds after replacing goalscorer David, Fabio Miretti picked up Juan Jesus' wayward pass before playing Yildiz through, who coolly slotted past the advancing Meret.
And the victory was sealed four minutes from time by substitute Kostic, who flashed a brilliant left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner from just outside the box.
Data Debrief: Yildiz proves to be Napoli's kryptonite yet again
Not only did Yildiz finish the match with team-high totals for touches in the opposition box (four), chances created (two) and crosses, but he once again found the back of the net against Napoli.
Indeed, after scoring in the reverse fixture, Yildiz became the fifth Juventus player to score in both Serie A matches in a single season against Napoli in the three-points-for-a-win era, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo (2019-20), Alessandro Del Piero (2000-01), Darko Kovacevic (2000-01) and Fabrizio Ravanelli (1994-95).
The talented Turkiye international also registered his 12th goal contribution (eight goals, four assists) of the season in what was his 20th outing in the top flight, surpassing his entire tally from the 2025-26 campaign (11), which came in 35 appearances.
Juventus were worthy of their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.09 from their 12 shots, six of which were on target, compared to Napoli's 0.73 from their nine attempts, with only one of those testing Michele Di Gregorio.