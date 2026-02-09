Juventus 2-2 Lazio, Serie A 2025-26: Pedro & Isaksen Stun Hosts Before Late Fightback
Juventus and Lazio played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Serie A 2025-26 at the Allianz Stadium, with the Bianconeri salvaging a point deep into stoppage time after falling two goals behind. Pedro struck in first-half added time, and Gustav Isaksen doubled Lazio’s advantage shortly after the break, leaving Juventus with work to do. The hosts responded through Weston McKennie’s 59th-minute strike, setting up a tense finale. In the sixth minute of added time, Pierre Kalulu rose to head home the equaliser, ensuring a 2-2 finish and denying Lazio a rare win at Juventus. The result keeps Juventus competitive in the top four while Lazio remain mid-table.
