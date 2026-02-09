Juventus 2-2 Lazio, Serie A 2025-26: Pedro & Isaksen Stun Hosts Before Late Fightback

Juventus and Lazio played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Serie A 2025-26 at the Allianz Stadium, with the Bianconeri salvaging a point deep into stoppage time after falling two goals behind. Pedro struck in first-half added time, and Gustav Isaksen doubled Lazio’s advantage shortly after the break, leaving Juventus with work to do. The hosts responded through Weston McKennie’s 59th-minute strike, setting up a tense finale. In the sixth minute of added time, Pierre Kalulu rose to head home the equaliser, ensuring a 2-2 finish and denying Lazio a rare win at Juventus. The result keeps Juventus competitive in the top four while Lazio remain mid-table.

Serie A: Juventus vs Lazio
Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring a goal for his team during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Serie A: Lazio vs Juventus
Juventus' Jonathan David, front, and Lazio's Toma Basic in action during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Serie A Soccer Match: Juventus vs Lazio
Juventus' Weston McKennie, front, makes an attempt to score during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Serie A Soccer Match: Lazio vs Juventus
Juventus' Khephren Thuram and Lazio's Mario Gila, left, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Italy Soccer Serie A: Juventus vs Lazio
Lazio's Daniel Maldini, left, and Juventus' Manuel Locatelli in action during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Italy Soccer Serie A: Lazio vs Juventus
Lazio's Daniel Maldini, second left, fights for the ball with Juventus' Bremer, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Lazio vs Juventus
Juventus' Khephren Thuram, left, fights for the ball with Lazio's Matteo Cancellieri during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Lazio vs Juventus
Juventus' Edon Zhegrova, left, fights for the ball with Lazio's Pedro during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Serie A 2025-26: Juventus vs Lazio
Juventus' Jonathan David, left, and Lazio's Mario Gila in action during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Serie A 2025-26: Lazio vs Juventus
Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
