Juventus 3-0 Napoli, Serie A 2025-26: Three Goals, Three Points For The Old Lady
Juventus powered to a commanding 3-0 Serie A victory over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium, handing the reigning champions a significant setback in the title race. The Old Lady opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Jonathan David found the net to give the hosts early control. After a measured first half, Juventus extended their lead in the 77th minute through Kenan Yıldız, who pounced on a defensive lapse to double the advantage. As the match entered its final stages, Filip Kostic sealed the win with a precise effort in the 86th minute, ensuring a comprehensive victory. The result boosts Juventus’ push for a top-four finish while Napoli’s bid for the Scudetto suffered a notable blow.
