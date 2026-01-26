Juventus 3-0 Napoli, Serie A 2025-26: Three Goals, Three Points For The Old Lady

Juventus' Filip Kostic celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

1/9 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP





2/9 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz scores their side's second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP





3/9 Juventus' Juan Cabal, right, fights for the ball with Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP





4/9 Juventus' Khephren Thuram, right, fights for the ball with Napoli's Antonio Vergara during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP





5/9 Napoli's Eljif Elmas fights for the ball with Juventus' Weston McKennie, right, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP





6/9 Juventus' Jonathan David celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP





7/9 Juventus' Jonathan David, center, scores their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP





8/9 Juventus' Bremer, left, fights for the ball with Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP





9/9 Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, center, fights for the ball with Napoli's Eljif Elmas during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP





