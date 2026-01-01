Cagliari Vs Juventus Preview, Serie A: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Cagliari vs Juventus Preview, Serie A 2025-26: Luciano Spalletti has revealed Juventus are targeting an attacking signing in January to manage Kenan Yildiz’s workload ahead of a demanding second half of the season

S
Stats Perform
Cagliari Vs Juventus Preview, Serie A 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz. | Photo: File
  • Juventus arrive unbeaten in seven matches and are strong favourites against 16th-placed Cagliari

  • Luciano Spalletti confirmed Juventus want attacking cover in January to protect Yildiz

  • 20-year-old has scored seven league goals and is one strike away from setting a personal best

Luciano Spalletti has revealed that Juventus are looking to sign an attacking player in the January transfer window in order to protect Kenan Yildiz.

Among Juventus players this season, only defender Pierre Kalulu (1800) and goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio (1620) have played more minutes than Yildiz (1580) in Serie A.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 19 league appearances this season, and with one more goal, he would surpass his best-ever tally in a single top-flight campaign (seven in 2024-25, but in 35 games).

The Juventus forward, who scored in his last game aged 20 years and 253 days, became the fifth-youngest Juventus player to reach 15 Serie A goals, after Felice Placido Borel, Giampiero Boniperti, Bruno Nicole and Guglielmo Gabetto.

Juventus have been linked with Federico Chiesa, with the Italian struggling for minutes under Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Ahead of Juve's trip to Cagliari, Spalletti believes it is important that the club look to protect Yildiz ahead of a busy schedule.

“I am convinced that we can still grow and that there are still a few things we might be missing,” said Spalletti. 

“I want to leave Yildiz alone because I don’t want to question him in terms of his role. For me, he’s incredibly strong, he’s doing an amazing job and I want to protect him. 

“We’re looking for a replacement in that area. Usually, a top player is a top player because they’re undroppable, or because they play like a champion. He does both. 

“He’s an important player for us and we want to try to protect him, but he has the physique and engine and we want to have him play as many games as possible because he gives us so many different solutions.”

With just one win in their last six games (D2 L3), Cagliari sit five points above the relegation zone in 16th.

They lost 3-0 to Genoa last time out, seeing their counterparts leapfrog them in the Serie A standings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cagliari – Gianluca Gaetano

Gaetano has been involved in two goals (one goal, one assist) in his last three Serie A home games for Cagliari, one more than he managed in his previous nine home matches in the top-flight (one assist).

Should he score, Juventus would become only the second team in Serie A to concede more than once to Gaetano, after Lecce.

Juventus – Jonathan David

After ending a run of 16 Serie A games without a goal, David has scored in two consecutive league appearances for the first time since March 2025 with Lille.

The Bianconeri player has not scored in three consecutive league appearances since March 2024.

MATCH PREDICTION: JUVENTUS WIN

Juventus are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (W6 D1), keeping five clean sheets, as many as they had in their previous 24 matches (Club World Cup included).

Spalletti’s side have also won their last three Serie A away matches without conceding and have not recorded four consecutive away wins with a clean sheet since January 2023 (four 1-0 wins in a row with Massimiliano Allegri in charge).

Juventus have won 22 of their 28 Serie A meetings with Cagliari since 2010 (D5 L1); in this period, they have only achieved more victories against Udinese (23 in 32 matches).

Cagliari have lost 20 Serie A home games against Juventus (W10 D13), as many as they have against both Inter and AC Milan; they have not suffered more home defeats against any other side in the competition.

Cagliari have failed to score in two of their last three matches (D1 L2), as many times as in their previous 10 in the competition.

Furthermore, Cagliari failed to score in their last home game (0-1 against Milan), failing to score in two consecutive home matches just once this season (against Inter and Bologna).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Cagliari – 17.0%

Draw – 22.9%

Juventus – 60.1%

