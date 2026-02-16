Ireland Vs Zimbabwe Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Giant‑Killing Chevrons Eye Maiden Super Eight Berth

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe aim to build on their stunning win over Australia and edge closer to a maiden Super Eight berth

P
PTI
Ireland vs Zimbabwe preview ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Pallekele Stadium
Zimbabwe's players celebrates after won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Australia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Zimbabwe can move to six points with victory, though net run rate could decide Group B qualification

  • Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans starred in wins over Oman and Australia

  • Ireland, already out of contention, thrashed Oman due to Lorcan Tucker’s 94

On a high after a stunning win over former champions Australia, Zimbabwe would look to continue the momentum against a tricky Ireland side and grab the chance to book a maiden Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

A win over Ireland will take Zimbabwe to six points and they will continue their unbeaten run, though a Super Eight spot from Group B will still not be guaranteed. Australia – currently on two points from two matches – and Sri Lanka (on four points from two matches) can still reach to six points.

Zimbabwe's final group match is against hosts Sri Lanka on February 19 in Colombo.

In that scenario, the net run rate (NRR) would be the deciding factor.

If Zimbabwe reach the Super Eight, that will be the first time they will progress to the stage in seven attempts.

The African nation has been clinical in the tournament so far.

Their three pacers Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans ripped apart the Oman batting line-up with three wickets each, bowling the opposition out for just 103 in their opening match in Colombo.

Their batters, led by Brian Bennett (48 not out), needed just 13.3 overs to chase down the target for an eight-wicket win.

Zimbabwe then emerged as the giant-killers of the tournament, posting 169 for 2 against Australia before shooting the opposition out for just 146 for a 23-run win.

Opener Bennett led the batting show for Zimbabwe once again with an unbeaten 64 while Muzarabani and Evans were on the money with four and three wickets respectively.

While Australia are a depleted side in this tournament marred by injuries, beating a top team like them will be a huge psychological boost for Zimbabwe going into Tuesday's match against Ireland.

The team management would be looking for Bennett to continue his top form. Other batters like opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl and captain Sikandar Raza were in good touch in the match against Australia and they would also look to carry that in the Ireland match.

With seven and six wickets respectively from two matches they have played so far, Muzarabani and Evans are in top form, and they will fancy their chances against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, are coming into the match after an easy win over Oman and they would love to end the tournament on a winning note after losing their opening two matches – against hosts Sri Lanka and Australia.

Ireland have much less at stake as compared to Zimbabwe. A win for the European side may, however, complicate Zimbabwe's chances for a Super Eight berth.

Ireland also suffered a major blow on Friday as their captain Paul Stirling was ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after sustaining ligament damage to his right knee.

Stand-in skipper Lorcan Tucker, however, led from the front with blistering 51-ball 94 to power Ireland to 235 for five, the highest total of this edition of the two World Cup, against Oman to set up a 96-run win.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Sam Topping, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young.

Match starts 3pm.

Published At:
