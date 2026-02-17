IRE vs ZIM Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Delayed Due To Rain - What Happens If No Play In Pallekele?

Ireland take on Zimbabwe in crucial Group B encounter
A win for Zimbabwe will take them to Super Eight
Australia will be eliminated if Zimbabwe wins
Zimbabwe will clash with Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match 32 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy on February 17, Tuesday. It will be a deciding encounter in the Group B. If Zimbabwe wins, they make history by reaching the Super Eight for the first time, and they'd knock out powerhouse Australia in the process. For Ireland, it’s win-or-go-home.
Zimbabwe won their clash against Australia and that has opened the Group B. With Australia losing against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe have fate in their own hands. Sikandar Raza is in good touch and so is pace unit of Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava. With a little support from Brian Bennett and the batters, Zimbabwe can make history when they take on Ireland.
Things have not been smooth for Ireland. They lost early matches but bounced back with a huge win over Oman. They are mathematically in contention, however, they are missing their veteran captain Paul Stirling due to injury, leaving Lorcan Tucker to lead a young squad under immense pressure.
Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
The Toss has been delayed due to heavy rain in Pallekele.
Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What If Match Is Washed Out?
If the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match is washed out, Australia will be knocked out of the race for the Super Eight. Only one point at this stage is enough for Zimbabwe to qualify.
Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 03:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.
Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa