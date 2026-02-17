Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

Zimbabwe defeated Australia and Ireland in Group B to qualify for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sikandar Raza sends a strong message
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Zimbabwe vs Ireland washout has sent Australia crashing out of the T20 World Cup

  • Zimbabwe defeated Australia earlier by 23 runs to jolt their qualification chances

  • Sikandar Raza is focused on the challenge that lies ahead rather than celebrating the qualification

The match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Pallekele International Stadium was washed out, taking Sikandar Raza and his team into the next round, and knocking out cricketing giant Australia from the competition.

Australia copped a thumping 8-wicket defeat by co-host Sri Lanka last night, leaving their fate in the hands of others. They were hoping Zimbabwe would lose to Ireland and Sri Lanka, which could give them a chance to sneak into the next round, but the no result awarded one point to Zimbabwe, taking them into the Super 8.

Sikandar Raza Sets His Eyes On Next Game

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for last year's T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies, but this time they made sure that they not only qualified for the tournament but also made a mark in the tournament, which they did by demolishing giants like Australia and making it to the Super 8 by crashing them out.

Sikandar Raza acknowledged the achievement but at the same time also pressed on the fact that the work is not done yet and has already set his eyes on the next target.

Speaking after the match, Raza said, "As much as we have achieved, it is just a tick in the box and not the whole box. There will be a small celebration, but we will then focus on the next game. It is just a small tick in what we have set out to achieve. Myself and the coach, we will sit down, we have the data on them (Sri Lanka) and we will try to win that game. Qualifying has not changed our ultimate goal."

Related Content
Related Content

Raza also emphasized that their team will ready to adapt every condition they encounter in the Super 8. "Everyone loves an underdog story. Every condition we find ourselves in, if we get a day or two to train, we try and learn those conditions. We train, try and assess the conditions, see the previous games (at that venue), and try to put together a good game of cricket," said Raza on the challenges that lies ahead.

Irish Captain On World Cup Ouster

Ireland stand-by captain Lorcan Tucker expressed disappointment on going out of the tournament via a washout but expressed his gratitude for the experience their side gained from the participation.

(nothing we can do about the weather?) Yeah, something we're quite familiar with as Irish people, I think. Obviously very disappointed to go out in this fashion, but completely uncontrollable and, yeah, just was what to expect today. (a reflection on the tournament?) Potentially, I think we felt like we were building some momentum after the Oman game. Unfortunately, it seems that the momentum came too late. I think when we look back, there were big moments in the tournament, especially in that first game against Sri Lanka, where we maybe didn't get quite right. But I think looking back on that, just wasn't ready to be, felt like we might have started a bit slower than we wanted to, but I think just the way that the tournament fell for us. (what's next when you keep playing at higher level opposition) Yeah, I think our group gained great experience in this tournament. I think a lot of them, it's their first World Cup. It gets really competitive, I think it shows the pressure the elite cricketers are under. I think those big moments, understanding how to deal with them, how to process them. I think we're hoping to have some big moments in the next couple of years and hopefully prepare us for the next cycle."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Leask Breaks NEP's Opening Stand

  2. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

  3. NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

  4. Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Outlook Explainer: Maharashtra’s Shivaji-Tipu Row

  4. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  5. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  5. UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight