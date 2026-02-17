Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

(nothing we can do about the weather?) Yeah, something we're quite familiar with as Irish people, I think. Obviously very disappointed to go out in this fashion, but completely uncontrollable and, yeah, just was what to expect today. (a reflection on the tournament?) Potentially, I think we felt like we were building some momentum after the Oman game. Unfortunately, it seems that the momentum came too late. I think when we look back, there were big moments in the tournament, especially in that first game against Sri Lanka, where we maybe didn't get quite right. But I think looking back on that, just wasn't ready to be, felt like we might have started a bit slower than we wanted to, but I think just the way that the tournament fell for us. (what's next when you keep playing at higher level opposition) Yeah, I think our group gained great experience in this tournament. I think a lot of them, it's their first World Cup. It gets really competitive, I think it shows the pressure the elite cricketers are under. I think those big moments, understanding how to deal with them, how to process them. I think we're hoping to have some big moments in the next couple of years and hopefully prepare us for the next cycle."