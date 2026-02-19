Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check toss update, playing XIs and live streaming details of the SL vs ZIM Group B match 38 from the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe cricketers celebrating wickets against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. Photo: ZimCricketv/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka clash with Zimbabwe in their last Group B lash

  • Both teams have already qualified for Super 8

  • Check toss update and playing XIs of the SL vs ZIM match below

Sri Lanka clash with Zimbabwe in their last Group B encounter ahead of the Super Eight. The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, Thursday. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the Super Eights.

Sri Lanka has been dominant in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 while playing at home. They have won all their matches till now, including the last match against Australia. They defeated the Aussies comfortably and with the loss, Australia are now knocked out of Group B. Pathum Nissanka scored a sensational century and his recent form has been one of the key weapons of Sri Lanka. Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of the competition and Dilshan Madushanka has replaced him in the squad.

Zimbabwe have won two out of the three matches they played so far. Their last match against Ireland got washed out for rain and it ensured their qualification to the Super Eight. Zimbabwe, under the able leadership of Sikandar Raza have grown into a giant killer and they have showed it once again after 2022 by defeating Australia in this edition. With Brian Bennett and the fast bowlers in form, Raza and co can dream big.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

For the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the weather is currently cloudy with a temperature of 29°C, 64% humidity, and an 8 mph wind from the north. The daily forecast predicts a high of 31°C and a low of 24°C, with scattered thunderstorms expected during the day and a 55% chance of rain.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the Group B match 38 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will start at 3:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani Sends Kusal Perera Back After 50-Run Opening

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I: Charani Bowls Tight Last Over | AUS-W 163/5 (20)

  3. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

  4. Can India Face Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? Semi-Final And Final Permutations

  5. Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  5. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. France Opens Epstein Probes Into Human Trafficking And Tax Fraud

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today