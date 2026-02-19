Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

Sri Lanka clash with Zimbabwe in their last Group B lash
Both teams have already qualified for Super 8
Check toss update and playing XIs of the SL vs ZIM match below
Sri Lanka clash with Zimbabwe in their last Group B encounter ahead of the Super Eight. The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, Thursday. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the Super Eights.
Sri Lanka has been dominant in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 while playing at home. They have won all their matches till now, including the last match against Australia. They defeated the Aussies comfortably and with the loss, Australia are now knocked out of Group B. Pathum Nissanka scored a sensational century and his recent form has been one of the key weapons of Sri Lanka. Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of the competition and Dilshan Madushanka has replaced him in the squad.
Zimbabwe have won two out of the three matches they played so far. Their last match against Ireland got washed out for rain and it ensured their qualification to the Super Eight. Zimbabwe, under the able leadership of Sikandar Raza have grown into a giant killer and they have showed it once again after 2022 by defeating Australia in this edition. With Brian Bennett and the fast bowlers in form, Raza and co can dream big.
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
For the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the weather is currently cloudy with a temperature of 29°C, 64% humidity, and an 8 mph wind from the north. The daily forecast predicts a high of 31°C and a low of 24°C, with scattered thunderstorms expected during the day and a 55% chance of rain.
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the Group B match 38 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will start at 3:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.