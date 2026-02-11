Bologna Vs Lazio Live Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Defending Champions Aim To Extend Cup Run At Renato Dall’Ara X/ _Pedro17_

Bologna vs Lazio Live Score, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Bologna and Lazio meet in the Coppa Italia 2025-26 quarter-finals at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara with a place in the semi-finals, and a tie against Atalanta, up for grabs. Bologna, the defending cup holders after lifting the trophy last season, arrive under pressure owing to recent struggles in Serie A, where they’ve taken only a handful of points and have conceded frequently. Lazio have also shown inconsistency but possess strong cup pedigree and beat AC Milan to reach the last eight. Both sides will view this one-off tie as a key route to silverware and European qualification.

12 Feb 2026, 12:01:06 am IST Bologna Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Match Details Match: Bologna vs Lazio

Date: 11 Feb 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (12 February)

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy