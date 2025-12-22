Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace Preview, EFL Cup: Gunners Prepare For Eagles Test In Quarter-Final Clash

Arsenal have won seven of their last eight meetings with Palace in all competitions (D1), already beating the Eagles 1-0 in the Premier League this term

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus is fit to start in Arsenal's EFL Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace
info_icon

Mikel Arteta revealed that Gabriel Jesus is ready to start for Arsenal in their EFL Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Jesus made his long-awaited return from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Arsenal’s Champions League win over Club Brugge earlier in December, while also featuring off the bench against Wolves and Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won seven of their last eight meetings with Palace in all competitions (D1), already beating the Eagles 1-0 in the Premier League this term.

And the two sides also met in this stage of the EFL Cup last term, when Jesus scored a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium to help the Gunners to a 3-2 win.

Jesus could be set for his first start in over a year, and Arteta believes he can offer a lot to the team.

When asked if Jesus was ready to start, Arteta replied: “Yes, he is. And you can tell that, you can see now, not only in games, every day in training, how much he wants it. So he's going to deserve a chance soon.

“I think that's probably the biggest quality of Gabi, bringing people together, connecting with people, generating a lot of uncertainty in the opponent.

“It's been a really intense journey, When he joined us, he lifted the belief, the spirit and the energy of the club and the team.

Related Content
Related Content

“He gave something very different to what we already had and it was really impressive. And then he had some very bad injuries that hasn't allowed him to have the consistency that we need from a very important player.

“But he's back, he's fighting his spirit, he's decided to always prepare the best way. He's unbelievable and the team has got it now and we need to use it.”

Palace eliminated Arsenal in the 1970-71 EFL Cup, but have since lost all three of their meetings with the Gunners in the competition (both legs of the 1992-93 semi-final and last season’s quarter-final).

A former Arsenal striker in Eddie Nketiah could make the difference for the Eagles. Since his EFL Cup debut in October 2017, no player has scored more goals in the competition than the Palace forward (13).

Palace conceded four goals from set pieces in their defeat to Leeds United on the weekend, and Eagles boss Oliver Glasner believes they could play another significant role against Arsenal.

“I think the game will be different to [Leeds]. Again, we will have a few set-pieces. I know that we can do it better, and it's also not always talking about big problems,” said Glasner.

“We have to do it better. We have to give the players solutions. That's the job of myself and my staff.

“And then we’ll give them the confidence that they can defend it and also score goals. We won against Brentford with two set-piece goals, and defended there very well. They’re a team that's really good in set-pieces.

“It's always a good challenge, and if we take this challenge, we can grow and learn from it. This will be our approach.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lucknow Super Giants Get BCCI Nod To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To SA20 League For Special Training - Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

  3. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  4. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  5. Saints And Scoundrels: Outlook's Portraits Of Influence

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. No Specific Lead on Hadi Murder Suspect: Bangladesh Police

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?