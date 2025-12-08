Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Guehi's Late Goal Lifts Eagles To Fourth
Crystal Palace moved up to fourth place in the Premier League after defender Marc Guehi scored late in a 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday (December 8, 2025). Guehi headed in the winner off a corner in the 87th minute to put Palace in the Champions League spots. Palace overtook Everton and Chelsea and are four points behind third-placed Aston Villa. The visitors opened the scoring with Eddie Nketiah's goal in the 20th before Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 38th. It was the second league win in a row for Palace and the second straight defeat for Fulham, who stayed in 15th place.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE