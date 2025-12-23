Alexander Isak Injury News: Liverpool Confirm Surgery After Fibula Fracture

The Sweden international netted as a half-time substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but was injured in the process of scoring by Micky van de Ven's heavy challenge

Alexander Isak Injury
Isak has undergone surgery after he was injured against Tottenham Photo: Alexander Isak
Summary
  LFC have confirmed that Alexander Isak has undergone surgery

  The Swede netted as a half-time substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  It has now been revealed that Isak has fractured his fibula

Liverpool confirmed Alexander Isak has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured fibula during Saturday's victory over Tottenham.

The Sweden international netted as a half-time substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but was injured in the process of scoring by Micky van de Ven's heavy challenge.

Isak subsequently left the pitch in visible discomfort, and Liverpool were waiting to learn about the extent of his injury.

It has now been revealed that Isak has fractured his fibula, and while a timeframe for recovery is unclear, he is expected to be sidelined for several months.

"After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture," a Liverpool statement read.

"Isak's rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre."

Isak has struggled to make an impact for Arne Slot's side since his British-record transfer from Newcastle.

His goal against Spurs was just his third in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Published At:
