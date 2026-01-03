Hardik Pandya Smashes Five Sixes In An Over, Scores Scintillating Vijay Hazare Trophy Century – Watch

Hardik Pandya lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with a blistering maiden List A century, hammering five sixes in one over to power Baroda to 293/9 against Vidarbha in Rajkot

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Baroda vs Vidarbha Hardik Pandya five sixes century watch
File photo of Hardik Pandya in action for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. | Photo: X/BCCIDomestic
  • Pandya struck 133 off 93 balls for Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy, hitting 11 sixes and eight fours

  • In the 39th over, where he smashed 34 runs off Parth Rekhade, including five consecutive sixes

  • The knock was Pandya’s first List A hundred in his 119th appearance

Hardik Pandya produced a quickfire hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Saturday, hammering five sixes in a single over as part of a dominant 93-ball 133 for Baroda during the Round 5 match against Vidarbha at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Walking in at No. 7 in his first match of the one-day domestic competition, Pandya flipped the contest on its head after Baroda had slipped into trouble. The India all-rounder’s power-hitting rescued his side and lifted them to a competitive 293/9 in 50 overs.

Five-Sixes Over Swings Contest

Baroda were struggling at 71/5 and later 136/6, with Vidarbha firmly in control of the contest. Nachiket Bhute had dismissed the openers, while captain Krunal Pandya was dismissed for just 23 runs. That’s when Pandya launched his counter-attack.

The turning point arrived in the 39th over. Pandya, batting at 66 off 62 balls, took on left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade, collecting 34 runs. The over featured five consecutive sixes, followed by a boundary off the final delivery.

The next highest score in the Baroda innings was Vishnu Solanki’s 26.

Maiden List A Century Leads Baroda Recovery

Pandya’s innings included 11 sixes and eight fours, with just 31 singles. The knock marked his maiden List A century, which came in his 119th appearance in the format.

Pandya mainly focused on hitting through the midwicket and long-on regions, with additional sixes sailing over long-off as he dismantled the Vidarbha bowling attack and snatched the momentum towards his team.

(With PTI Inputs)

