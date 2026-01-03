Hardik Pandya Smashes Five Sixes In An Over, Scores Scintillating Vijay Hazare Trophy Century – Watch

Pandya struck 133 off 93 balls for Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy, hitting 11 sixes and eight fours
In the 39th over, where he smashed 34 runs off Parth Rekhade, including five consecutive sixes
The knock was Pandya’s first List A hundred in his 119th appearance
Hardik Pandya produced a quickfire hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Saturday, hammering five sixes in a single over as part of a dominant 93-ball 133 for Baroda during the Round 5 match against Vidarbha at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
Walking in at No. 7 in his first match of the one-day domestic competition, Pandya flipped the contest on its head after Baroda had slipped into trouble. The India all-rounder’s power-hitting rescued his side and lifted them to a competitive 293/9 in 50 overs.
Five-Sixes Over Swings Contest
Baroda were struggling at 71/5 and later 136/6, with Vidarbha firmly in control of the contest. Nachiket Bhute had dismissed the openers, while captain Krunal Pandya was dismissed for just 23 runs. That’s when Pandya launched his counter-attack.
The turning point arrived in the 39th over. Pandya, batting at 66 off 62 balls, took on left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade, collecting 34 runs. The over featured five consecutive sixes, followed by a boundary off the final delivery.
The next highest score in the Baroda innings was Vishnu Solanki’s 26.
Maiden List A Century Leads Baroda Recovery
Pandya’s innings included 11 sixes and eight fours, with just 31 singles. The knock marked his maiden List A century, which came in his 119th appearance in the format.
Pandya mainly focused on hitting through the midwicket and long-on regions, with additional sixes sailing over long-off as he dismantled the Vidarbha bowling attack and snatched the momentum towards his team.
