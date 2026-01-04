Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal, English Premier League: Rice Brace Sends Gunners Six Clear With Dramatic Win

Declan Rice struck twice in the second half as Arsenal survived a late scare to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium, moving six points clear at the summit

Declan Rice celebrates his goal during the English Premier League match against Bournemouth on January 3, 2026.
  • Arsenal sealed a dramatic 3-2 win in an end-to-end contest against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium

  • Declan Rice scored his first Premier League brace, netting twice after the break to snatch the win

  • Gabriel atoned for an early error that gifted Evanilson the opener by equalising minutes later

Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Declan Rice's second-half brace sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. 

Rice was absent from Arsenal's thumping midweek win over title rivals Aston Villa, but he returned to action with a bang as the Gunners held out during a nervy finish. 

Arsenal weathered an early storm from Bournemouth as they looked to take control, only for an uncharacteristic error from Gabriel gifting the Cherries a 10th-minute lead. 

After attempting to play a first-time pass across Arsenal's back line, Gabriel got his angles all wrong and presented the ball to Evanilson, who rolled the ball beyond David Raya. 

But no sooner after handing Bournemouth the lead, Gabriel hauled his side level with a thumping finish in the 16th minute after good work from Noni Madueke down the right. 

The Cherries had the better of the chances during an impressive first-half display, but found themselves behind nine minutes after the restart when Rice swept the ball home. 

Bukayo Saka then made an impact off the bench with his dazzling run ending with a pull-back to Rice, who finished past Djordje Petrovic with 19 minutes of the match remaining.

However, a Bournemouth substitute also made his mark in the 76th minute when Junior Kroupi sent a stunning effort into the bottom corner, but it proved to be just a consolation. 

Data Debrief: Rice returns to haunt Bournemouth again

Mikel Arteta will have been buoyed to have Rice available again, and although his presence in the middle of the park did not improve Arsenal, who were unusually sloppy in possession in the first half, he made the difference in the final third. 

Indeed, Rice netted his first-ever brace in the Premier League in what was his 296th appearance in the competition, while it was his second for the Gunners in all competitions, after his two sensational free-kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League. 

But given the England international's record against Bournemouth, you would have fancied him to have a say on proceedings. He has now scored five goals in 12 top-flight games against Bournemouth, more than double the goals he's scored against any other opponent in the competition. 

The Gunners were made to work for their victory, though, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.17 from their 12 shots, compared to Bournemouth's 1.34 from their 15 attempts at Raya's net. 

