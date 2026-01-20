BHA 1-1 BOU, Premier League: Kostoulas' Overhead Kick Rescues Point For Seagulls

Teenage substitute Charalampos Kostoulas scored with an audacious overhead kick in a stoppage-time to give Brighton a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Monday. The 18-year-old Greece international received a knock-down from Jan Paul van Hecke, chested the ball up in the air and then executed. The result extends Brighton’s unbeaten run to five games and leaves it in 12th place in the Premier League, three points and three places above its south coast rivals.

Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer-Charalampos Kostoulas
Brighton and Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer- Alex Scott
Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Brighton and Hove Albion's Brajan Gruda, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer-Marcus Tavernier
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer-Marcus Tavernier
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer-Marcus Tavernier
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer-Bart Verbruggen
Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen reacts after a penalty decision during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton Vs Bournemouth premier league soccer-Marcus Tavernier
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu battle for the ball during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in Brighton and Hove, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
