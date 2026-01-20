BHA 1-1 BOU, Premier League: Kostoulas' Overhead Kick Rescues Point For Seagulls
Teenage substitute Charalampos Kostoulas scored with an audacious overhead kick in a stoppage-time to give Brighton a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Monday. The 18-year-old Greece international received a knock-down from Jan Paul van Hecke, chested the ball up in the air and then executed. The result extends Brighton’s unbeaten run to five games and leaves it in 12th place in the Premier League, three points and three places above its south coast rivals.
