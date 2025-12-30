Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Preview, English Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge as Andoni Iraola concedes the Cherries may need to adapt without Antoine Semenyo amid transfer links, while Enzo Maresca seeks a response after Chelsea’s recent home struggles

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Preview, English Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in action during the English Premier League match against Brentford on December 27, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bournemouth face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in English Premier League on Tuesday

  • Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admits the club must be ready to cope without Antoine Semenyo

  • Chelsea are looking to bounce back after throwing away another winning position

Bournemouth must learn how to live without Antoine Semenyo should the winger leave the club in January, so says Andoni Iraola.

Semenyo has been linked with a number of the Premier League's biggest clubs, and it has been reported that Manchester City are closing in on a £65m deal for the attacker.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists for the Cherries in the top tier this term.

And while Iraola wants Semenyo to stay put, he accepts the situation is not within his control.

"I have a clear position on it and I don't want to lose him. If it happens, we still have to continue competing - we have no other choice," Iraola told reporters ahead of Tuesday's clash with Chelsea.

"[He is a] massive player for the club, [who] contributes goals and assists, gives the side energy and physicality, and is a very good character."

Asked about Bournemouth's plans for January, Iraola said: "The club is working on things in case he leaves, but obviously it's impossible to replace someone like him. It's impossible, especially in the January market when nobody wants to lose good players."

Related Content
Related Content

Bournemouth were beaten 4-1 by Brentford last time out and are winless in nine Premier League matches.

Iraola urged his team to "accept and take responsibility", and he knows Chelsea will provide an extra stern test.

"It depends how you react. If you finish hungry and upset, you can use those feelings for the next game. It was a big loss on Saturday [against Brentford] but I hope we can use this hunger," he added.

"It's going to be difficult. We need to improve our performance defensively because they are a team that can score goals very easily. They have so many threats."

Chelsea, meanwhile, did not make the most of a dominant first-half display against Aston Villa as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their last outing.

"It’s just a matter of understanding the reason why," said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, with his side having thrown away 11 points from winning positions at home this season.

"When something continues to happen, it’s not random.

"We need to understand why. No matter if we’re winning, drawing or losing, when we concede a goal we lose a little bit of control. We need to understand how to manage better when we concede goals."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea - Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro has been involved in five goals in his team’s final Premier League match of the calendar year in the last two years, with both games for Brighton – he scored two goals and assisted one against Spurs in 2023 and got two assists against Aston Villa in 2024.

Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has already scored at Anfield and Old Trafford in the Premier League this season.

A goal here would make him only the fourth player to score away at each of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United in a single Premier League campaign, after Kevin Nolan in 2001-02, Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2006-07, and Robin van Persie in 2011-12.

MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN

Having lost three of their first five Premier League home games against Bournemouth (W2), Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last three against the Cherries at Stamford Bridge (W2 D1).

Bournemouth are winless in their last eight Premier League matches against Chelsea (D4 L4), with the last two ending as draws – only two of the first 15 meetings between the teams had been drawn.

This is just the second time Chelsea have faced an opponent twice in the same month in the Premier League, previously drawing twice with Manchester United in December 1998.

All eight of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge versus Chelsea have been scored in the second half – they have had 39 shots in the first half of eight games without scoring.

Bournemouth have won their final league game in just one of the last seven calendar years (D1 L5), beating Cardiff City 3-0 in December 2021.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea - 58.1%

Draw - 21.8%

Bournemouth - 20.1%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  2. IND-W Vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana Can Overtake Shubman Gill On 2025 Scoring Record

  3. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Khan? CSK’s IPL 2026 All-Rounder Who Set Unwanted List A Record

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs Team Selection Preview: Pant's Place In Danger; Gill, Iyer Expected To Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  3. More Than 50 Tigers Dead In Madhya Pradesh In 2025, Highest In 50 Years

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Hamas Armed Wing Confirms Death Of Abu Obeida And Other Leaders

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  4. Russia Claims Capture Of Dibrova In Donetsk As Shelling Kills One Civilian, Peace Talks Continue

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  2. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  5. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast

  6. Outlook Year-Ender Words Of 2025: Understanding Clanker, Rage Bait, Brainflossing…

  7. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  8. Six Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested For Distributing Swords