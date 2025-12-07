Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland, English Premier League: Dias Wonder Strike Sparks Win For Guardiola's Men
Manchester City sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad on Saturday, cutting down Arsenal's lead at the top to two points. Ruben Dias opened the scoring with a spectacular strike from distance on 31 minutes, followed four minutes later by Josko Gvardiol's header. Phil Foden sealed the result after the break, nodding in from Rayan Cherki's wonderful rabona cross. Luke O'Nien got sent off in injury time to reduce Sunderland to 10 men. Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession, extending their home winning streak to seven.
