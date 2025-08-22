Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

Astrological Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi:

According to astrology, Lord Ganesha rules over Ketu, the planet of intelligence, knowledge, and separation. Worshipping him these days helps balance Ketu's effect on your horoscope, which makes it easier to make decisions and less confusing. The timing in the Bhadrapada month is also considered cosmically favourable for spiritual growth and cleansing of karmic debts.

Why 10 Days are Important Spiritually:

The ten days are seen as a complete spiritual journey: