John Cena's Last Match Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WWE Star's Fight, Timing, Venue - All You Need To Know

On Sunday December 14th, Sony Sports Network will broadcast WWE Superstar John Cena’s much-anticipated final match live and exclusively to fans in India as part of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Outlook Sports Desk
  • WWE superstar John Cena will walk out to the ring for one final time

  • Cena will face Gunther in what is being billed as his official farewell bout

  • WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

John Cena will walk into the WWE ring for one final time, on December 14 (IST) as the legendary wrestler calls time on his WWE illustrious career. John Cena's retirement match will take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

John Cena One Last Time: Live Streaming Info

On Sunday December 14th, Sony Sports Network will broadcast WWE Superstar John Cena’s much-anticipated final match live and exclusively to fans in India as part of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena’s remarkable career has set unprecedented milestones and defining moments that have shaped an entire era of sports entertainment.

Cena will face Gunther in his official farewell bout.

Renowned for his resilience, charisma and impact both in and out of the ring, Cena’s final match represents the culmination of two decades at the pinnacle of WWE, promising an unmissable moment for fans as Sony Sports Network becomes the exclusive broadcast home for fans in India to watch this historic farewell event.

The match will air on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil & Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu and stream on Sony LIV.

One can catch John Cena’s last match on Saturday Night's Main Event on 14th December at 6:30 AM IST on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil SD & Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu SD.

Simultaneously, Indian viewers can also live stream the event on the SonyLIV app and website.

John Cena-SRK Bond Over X

John Cena, who has great affection for the people of India, recently shared warm words with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media in late October. Cena tweeted on Oct 31 praising SRK, wherein the former stated he would not forget 'King Khan's kindness and their conversation.

Published At:
