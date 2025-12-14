John Cena Brings Curtains On His WWE Career With Loss Against Gunther At Saturday Night's Main Event - Watch

Other WWE icons including The Rock too sent in his best wishes to Cena ahead of his final fight. WWE social media page was flooded with lots of tributes and memories of the veteran wrestler, also highlighting his achievements

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
John Cena, WWE
WWE wrestler John Cena Photo: WWE
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • John Cena took on Gunther in his final WWE appearance

  • The Peacemaker actor lost to Gunther via tap out, a first time Cena's career

  • Cena was surrounded by many former and current stars in his final fight

WWE star John Cena finally called time on his WWE career at the Saturday Night's Main Event with a defeat to Gunther. Cena lost via tap out in a hard fought fight that saw fans being emotional as well as thrilled at the same time.

This was the first time in 20 years that Cena tapped out in a contest, that sent a wave of shock amongst fans present at the arena.

Moreover, as many celebrated Cena's glorious career, many of his rivals were present ringside with the likes of Kurt Angle, Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam along with WWE Hall Of Famers Michelle McCool and Trish Stratus.

Other WWE icons including The Rock too sent in his best wishes to Cena ahead of his final fight. WWE social media page was flooded with lots of tributes and memories of the veteran wrestler, also highlighting his achievements.

Speaking of the fight, Gunther walked out to a chorus of boos but fans jumped for joy when Cena walked in to the ring with the iconic music 'My Time Is Now'.

Related Content
Related Content

Gunther controlled the fight but Cena kept coming back with a five-star knuckle shuffle, STF and Attitude Adjustment. Fans inside the stadium shouted 'you still got it' as Cena hung in.

Despite Cena giving Gunther a taste of some vintage performance, the latter locked in with a sleeper hold as the Peacemaker actor tapped in that sent the fans inside the stadium in total discomfort. After the bell rang, Cena was surrounded by an emotional video with many superstars making their way to the ring to celebrate the wrestler's final few moments.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you," he said. As he finally made his way to the exit, Cena turned around for one final time as he saluted to the camera and soaked in the applause.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Green Shirts Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

  2. Mumbai Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Jaiswal-Rahane Look To Give MUM Perfect Start

  3. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Match Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  4. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  5. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  5. Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance Amid Media Access

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win