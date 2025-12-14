John Cena Brings Curtains On His WWE Career With Loss Against Gunther At Saturday Night's Main Event - Watch

John Cena took on Gunther in his final WWE appearance
The Peacemaker actor lost to Gunther via tap out, a first time Cena's career
Cena was surrounded by many former and current stars in his final fight
WWE star John Cena finally called time on his WWE career at the Saturday Night's Main Event with a defeat to Gunther. Cena lost via tap out in a hard fought fight that saw fans being emotional as well as thrilled at the same time.
This was the first time in 20 years that Cena tapped out in a contest, that sent a wave of shock amongst fans present at the arena.
Moreover, as many celebrated Cena's glorious career, many of his rivals were present ringside with the likes of Kurt Angle, Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam along with WWE Hall Of Famers Michelle McCool and Trish Stratus.
Other WWE icons including The Rock too sent in his best wishes to Cena ahead of his final fight. WWE social media page was flooded with lots of tributes and memories of the veteran wrestler, also highlighting his achievements.
Speaking of the fight, Gunther walked out to a chorus of boos but fans jumped for joy when Cena walked in to the ring with the iconic music 'My Time Is Now'.
Gunther controlled the fight but Cena kept coming back with a five-star knuckle shuffle, STF and Attitude Adjustment. Fans inside the stadium shouted 'you still got it' as Cena hung in.
Despite Cena giving Gunther a taste of some vintage performance, the latter locked in with a sleeper hold as the Peacemaker actor tapped in that sent the fans inside the stadium in total discomfort. After the bell rang, Cena was surrounded by an emotional video with many superstars making their way to the ring to celebrate the wrestler's final few moments.
“It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you," he said. As he finally made his way to the exit, Cena turned around for one final time as he saluted to the camera and soaked in the applause.