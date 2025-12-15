Patrick Mahomes Suffers ACL Tear As Kansas City Chiefs Miss NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the most serious injury of his career, capping a 16-13 loss to the Chargers that ended the defending AFC champions’ postseason hopes

Patrick Mahomes Suffers ACL Tear As Kansas City Chiefs Miss NFL Playoffs
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) checks on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, looks on after Mahomes was injured during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kanan City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes sustained the ACL tear late in the loss to the Chargers

  • Mahomes is considering surgery, with a return not expected until 2026

  • The loss, combined with results elsewhere, eliminated the Chiefs from NFL playoff contention

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee while attempting to keep the Kansas City Chiefs’ postseason hopes alive during a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The injury, sustained in the closing seconds of the game, represents the most serious setback of the two-time NFL MVP’s nine-year career. Mahomes is now considering surgical options and is not expected to return to the field until sometime in 2026.

The defeat, combined with wins by Jacksonville, Buffalo and Houston, officially eliminated the defending AFC champions from playoff contention. For the first time in Mahomes’ tenure as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, Kansas City will not feature in the NFL playoffs.

ACL Injury Caps Painful End To Chiefs’ Season

Mahomes, who has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and guided the franchise to the AFC Championship Game in each of his seven previous seasons as a starter, posted an emotional message on social media before the full diagnosis was announced.

“Don’t know why this had to happen,” Mahomes wrote on X. “And not going to lie it hurts. But all we can do now is trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.”

This season, however, will end without a postseason appearance, which is a stark contrast to the sustained dominance Kansas City has enjoyed during the Mahomes era.

How The Injury Happened Against The Chargers

The Chiefs had just crossed midfield with less than two minutes remaining when Mahomes scrambled toward the Kansas City sideline and attempted to throw the ball away. As he released the pass, Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand spun him to the ground.

Mahomes immediately grabbed his left knee as trainers rushed onto the field. He was assisted to the blue injury tent on the sideline but remained there only briefly. Moments later, he emerged with staff members on either side, limping toward the locker room with a white towel draped over his head.

“He will get an MRI tomorrow or this evening,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at the time. “Whenever we can.”

The MRI was conducted Sunday night, confirming the ACL tear that many in Kansas City feared.

“I just hugged him, man,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “That’s my brother. We’ve been through so much. We love Pat.”

Late Interception Seals Playoff Elimination

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced Mahomes and completed three consecutive passes, briefly giving Kansas City hope. However, with 14 seconds remaining, Minshew was intercepted by Derwin James on a jump ball intended for tight end Travis Kelce, sealing the Chargers’ season sweep of the Chiefs.

“I hate the situation. I hate that I couldn’t deliver the win and keep our hopes alive,” Minshew said.

The loss, coupled with results elsewhere, officially knocked Kansas City out of playoff contention.

“It’s very frustrating, man. It’s been hard to watch for Pat, a dude that puts so much into it,” Minshew added. “I’ve never seen someone give so much of themselves to the team. I have confidence in him and his ability to come back better than ever.”

Most Serious Injury Of Mahomes’ Career

At 30 years old, Mahomes had largely avoided major injuries throughout his career. His most notable previous setback came in 2019, when he dislocated his right kneecap on a quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos – a fluke incident that may explain why Andy Reid has avoided traditional QB sneaks in subsequent seasons.

Mahomes has also dealt with a concussion, turf toe and other minor ailments. His most high-profile injury occurred during the 2022 NFL playoffs, when he suffered a severe high ankle sprain.

Despite widespread doubt over his availability, Mahomes returned the following week, led the Chiefs to victory, and ultimately guided them to a Super Bowl title.

This ACL tear, however, is the most significant injury of his career.

Chiefs’ Injury Crisis Extend Beyond Mahomes

Mahomes’ injury, which came in a game where he threw for just 189 yards and an interception, was the latest – and most damaging – in a season-long wave of injuries that reduced one of the NFL’s most explosive offences into a shell of its former self.

Kansas City entered the game without left tackle Josh Simmons, who was on injured reserve with a fractured wrist. Backup Wanya Morris was out with a knee injury, right tackle Trey Smith was inactive due to an ankle issue, and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was playing through a triceps injury.

During the game, backup right tackle Jaylon Moore also injured his knee, forcing journeyman Esa Pole and Chukwuebuka Godrick – an international pathway player making his first NFL appearance – to protect Mahomes late on.

The Chiefs were also without wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was inactive due to a family matter. Fellow receiver Tyquan Thornton exited after taking a heavy hit from Chargers cornerback Tony Jefferson following a 20-yard reception and was evaluated for a concussion. Another wideout, Xavier Worthy, missed part of the game while clearing concussion protocol.

Defensive Injuries Compound Chiefs’ Problems

Injuries were not limited to Kansas City’s offence. The Chiefs began the game without cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was inactive with a knee injury. Then, over the course of three consecutive plays, linebacker Nick Bolton, defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Jaylen Watson all left the field, though each later returned.

“We have a lot of guys who are very resilient in our locker room,” Jones said. “We all knew what was at stake. We all wanted to be part of this game. We were looking forward to it. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the outcome we hoped for, but everyone battled.”

(With AP Inputs)

