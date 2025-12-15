Patrick Mahomes Suffers ACL Tear As Kansas City Chiefs Miss NFL Playoffs

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) checks on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, looks on after Mahomes was injured during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) checks on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, looks on after Mahomes was injured during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann