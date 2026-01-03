Joburg Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 11 of SA20 2026 between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joburg Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Match 11 of SA20 2026 between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Photo: SA20 website
  • Joburg Super Kings are hoping to extend their unbeaten run in SA20

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape placed second in league

  • Toss delayed due to lightning, which was followed by heavy rain

Joburg Super Kings face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in match 11 of SA20 2026 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (January 3). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.

The table-topping Super Kings are hoping to extend their unbeaten run as they host the second-placed Sunrisers. JSK are full of confidence after a thrilling Super Over victory over DSG on New Year’s Day.

"These are probably more important for a campaign, you don't want easy wins each game, they're great,” said Super Kings bowling hero Richard Gleeson.

“It's moments like these where you're under pressure, where you have to fall back on your skills, it gives you great confidence going forward as a bowler. There's no reason why we can't keep going at the Wanderers, we're one from one, 100% record, so hopefully we can keep it intact," he added.

Sunrisers have collected nine points from three matches but have only played on the coast thus far. Coach Adrian Birrell believes his team are well-equipped to prosper on the Highveld though.

“I think we've selected a squad that can play at any venue. There might be changes, we're anticipating that it might play differently to here (St George’s Park). We've got a squad that we can play anywhere,” Birrell said.

Joburg Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Toss Update

The toss was delayed due to lightning, which was followed by heavy rain.

Joburg Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Playing XIs

To be updated

Joburg Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Joburg Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Lewis Gregory, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Christopher King, JP King, Mitchell Van Buuren, James Coles, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Nandre Burger, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Jarren Bacher

Published At:
