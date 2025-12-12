UFC Fight Night Royval Vs Kape Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESPN Bout

The UFC closes its 2025 schedule and ends its ESPN partnership with a long-delayed flyweight headliner between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape in Las Vegas. Find out how to watch the UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
UFC Fight Night Royval vs Kape live streaming ESPN
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape Live Streaming. | Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape on December 13 serves as the promotion’s final event of 2025

  • It’s the last UFC broadcast under the long-running ESPN rights deal before moving to Paramount

  • Brandon Royval returns for the first time since losing to Joshua Van in June

  • Manel Kape enters on a two-fight finishing streak

The UFC will wrap up both its 2025 campaign and its long-running broadcast partnership with ESPN on Saturday, December 13, when UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The 12-fight bill is anchored by a flyweight showdown that has been postponed twice already this year, giving added significance to a main event that has been nearly twelve months in the making.

Brandon Royval and Manel Kape were initially slated to meet in March and again in June before injuries forced repeated reshuffles. Their clash now serves as the final bout of the UFC’s calendar and the final headliner of the ESPN deal.

Royval vs Kape Finally Happens

In the headliner, Brandon Royval (17-8) returns for the first time since dropping a unanimous decision to Joshua Van at UFC 317 in June. The 33-year-old Denver native won both of his 2024 appearances by split decision and will seek to re-establish momentum in an increasingly competitive flyweight division.

Across the Octagon, Manel Kape (21-7) arrives in strong form. The 32-year-old Portuguese contender is riding a two-fight finishing streak and has taken six of his past seven bouts between the UFC and RIZIN. A win over Royval would strengthen his case for a title eliminator early in 2026.

Related Content
Related Content

The ESPN2 main card provides depth across multiple weight classes: a featherweight bout between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos; a middleweight contest featuring Cesar Almeida vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk; a featherweight meeting between Melquizael Costa and Morgan Charriere; and a heavyweight matchup pitting Kennedy Nzechukwu against Marcus Buchecha.

The preliminary card opens with six bouts. Among the highlights are a women’s strawweight contest between Amanda Lemos and Gillian Robertson, a welterweight pairing of Neil Magny vs Yaroslav Amosov, a featherweight fight between Joanderson Brito and short-notice newcomer Isaac Thomson, and a heavyweight bout between Sean Sharaf and Steven Asplund.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape – Live Streaming Details

The UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape event will be live-streamed in the United States on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The television broadcast will take place on the ESPN2 channel.

The event, also branded UFC on ESPN 73 and UFC Vegas 112, marks the final broadcast under the existing U.S. media rights deal. Beginning in 2026, UFC programming will shift to Paramount and Skydance platforms, bringing an end to the ESPN era that began in 2019.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

  2. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

  5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. Parents Allege 'Builder-BMC Nexus' As Multiple Marathi Medium Schools Shutdown

  5. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  2. Pakistan Summons Norwegian Envoy Over Attendance At Supreme Court Hearing

  3. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

  2. Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

  3. Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

  4. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

  5. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: JHK Pull-Off Highest-Ever Chase In SMAT's History

  6. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  8. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal