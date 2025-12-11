The Journey Of Pickleball In India

India’s pickleball landscape has shifted from grassroots enthusiasm to a structured national system, with expanding state units and growing international involvement as faciliated by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
yearender 2025 pickleball in india aipa
The Journey of Pickleball in India (Representative Image). | Photo: Pexels/Mason Tuttle
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pickleball introduced by Sunil Valavalkar, who founded the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in 2008

  • Early growth was driven by community initiatives, school workshops, and small tournaments

  • AIPA has since formalised the sport through units in over 20 states with standardised formats, ranking events

Pickleball’s growth in India has been steady over the past decade and a half, led first by enthusiasts introducing the sport at the community level and later by more structured efforts from the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA). What began as an experiment on makeshift courts is now a recognised recreational and competitive option across much of the country.

The sport first took root in India through Sunil Valavalkar, who encountered pickleball abroad in the late 2000s and believed it could appeal to a wide age group. In 2008, he founded the AIPA, laying the foundation for the sport’s organised presence in the country.

The early years were largely grassroots-led. Demonstration sessions, school workshops, and small local tournaments helped build awareness at a time when equipment and facilities were limited. These efforts produced India’s first group of players, coaches, and volunteers, forming the base from which the sport expanded.

Pickleball Enters Structured Phase

As interest increased, AIPA shifted its focus toward broader national development. Over the past few years, the association has strengthened its state-level units, bringing the sport into more than 20 states with standardised formats, ranking events, and age-group competitions.

Related Content
Related Content

The international calendar has also opened up to Indian participation, with players and officials becoming more visible in tournaments and administrative roles across Asia, Europe, and the United States. Schools and universities have added pickleball to their physical activity programmes, helping widen the talent pool.

AIPA’s current president, Arvind Prabhoo, has overseen much of this period of consolidation. His tenure has coincided with India taking up more space in Asia’s pickleball structures and with the sport gaining traction among recreational and competitive players alike. While he also holds the position of President in Asian and global pickleball bodies, the focus remains on India.

The sport’s appeal continues to be rooted in accessibility. Courts have come up in clubs, housing societies, and public facilities, with participation rising across junior, senior, and para divisions. Corporate support, media coverage, and local league formats have all contributed to broader visibility.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 draws to a close, pickleball in India sits at an important stage. The sport is no longer niche, not yet mainstream, but expanding steadily with a more organised structure than ever before.

What began with a handful of enthusiasts now involves thousands of players and regular tournaments. The coming year will hopefully allow for more growth for pickleball in India as it continues on its current upward curve.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Chakaravarthy Traps Hendricks Early | SA 41/1 (5)

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: LUL Roll Over BIK By 40 Runs To Enter Finals

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Union Govt Informs Parliament of 17.06% Decline In Minority Affairs Budget

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  3. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms