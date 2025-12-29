Year-Ender 2025: Check 18 Most Defining Stories From The World Of Red Bull

Skydiver Max Manow Redefines Human Flight with World’s First Mid-Air Plane Hook Manoeuvre:

Red Bull Skydive Team athlete Max Manow achieved a world-first over Arizona’s Hell Hole Bend, leaping from a helicopter, chasing down a nosediving Cessna 182, and attaching himself to the aircraft mid-air before being towed back to altitude. Using a custom hook system and modified wingsuit, he demonstrated an “endless skydive,” proving continuous flight without landing or repacking. Flying through a 240-metre-wide canyon at speeds up to 150 km/h and placing total trust in pilot Luke Aikins and his re-engineered aircraft, Manow ascended at 500 feet per minute before releasing into freefall - pointing toward a new frontier in human flight.