Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua Live Streaming: Time, Fight Card, Where To Watch, Venue - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about YouTuber-turned-media boxing star Jake Paul's fight with former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua, right, talks with Alycia Baumgardner, left, during a news conference promoting their upcoming heavyweight boxing matches Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Jake Paul takes on Anthony Joshua in a boxing fight

  • The fight will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami

  • Live streaming and other details listed

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday night. It would be “an absolute disaster and awfully embarrassing,” if Joshua lost to Paul, the British fighter’s promoter said on Wednesday.

Coming into this fight, Joshua will be firm favourite, despite lack of action in the ring and taking a break from te sport itself.

As for the American, he would look to upset the odds and prove his doubters wrong against a world-class contender in Joshua.

The fight will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Live Streaming Info And Details

Where and when will the the Paul vs Joshua fight take place?

The fight is scheduled for Friday, December 19. As for viewers in India, the fight will take place on Saturday, December 20. Prior to the fight, Paul and Joshua will undertake their ring walks at 10:30pm local time (03:30 GMT Saturday).

Where to watch Paul vs Joshua fight in India?

The whole fight card will be available for live streaming on Netflix. All Netflix subscribers can stream the event at no extra cost.

Full undercard

Main card (6:30am IST on Saturday)

  • Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua – heavyweight (8x3min rounds)

  • Alycia Baumgardner vs Lela Beaudoin – IBF & WBO super-featherweight world titles (12x3min rounds)

  • Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley – cruiserweight (6x3min rounds)

  • Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes – featherweight (6x3min rounds)

Preliminary card (3:45am IST on Saturday)

  • Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle – undisputed bantamweight title (10x2min rounds)

  • Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos – WBC strawweight world title (10x2min rounds)

  • Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona – welterweight (8x3min rounds)

