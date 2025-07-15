Year-Ender 2025: Five Biggest Sporting Controversies

In a busy sporting year, some big controversies took the attention off the field. Here are the five biggest sporting controversies of 2025

Year-Ender 2025: Five Biggest Sporting Controversies
Year-Ender 2025: Five Biggest Sporting Controversies (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • No-Handshake Row: India-Pakistan Asia Cup incident highlighted politics creeping into cricketing traditions

  • Messi GOAT Tour: Fan anger erupted in India over unmet expectations and poor event planning

  • ISL Delay: Legal and commercial disputes forced the 2025–26 season into uncertainty

Sports in 2025 saw as much drama off the field as on it, with headlines dominated not just by dazzling performances but by disputes, protests, and scandals that sparked debate worldwide. From diplomatic tensions spilling into cricket to legal battles involving sporting icons, the year underscored how sport continues to intersect with broader social, political, and ethical issues across the globe.

Several of these controversies had deep implications, challenging governing bodies, igniting fan outrage, and prompting calls for change. In India, a high-profile cricket dispute during the Asia Cup stirred national introspection.

Here are the Five Biggest Sporting Controversies of 2025:

India-Pakistan ‘No Handshake’ and Asia Cup Conduct

The 2025 Asia Cup became a flashpoint when the customary post-match handshake was skipped between India and Pakistan, highlighting diplomatic tensions bleeding into cricketing tradition.

The tournament also saw players from both sides fined and sanctioned under the ICC code of conduct for provocative gestures and political statements on the field, a rare but striking demonstration of how geopolitics can cloud sporting goodwill and sportsmanship.

Messi India Tour Chaos and Fan Outrage

Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated “GOAT Tour” stop in Kolkata descended into chaos when frustrated fans stormed the pitch and hurled objects after feeling short-changed by the brief duration of his appearance. The incident spurred public apologies and promises of enquiry from local authorities, illustrating how even superstar-led events can backfire without effective crowd management and clear expectations.

FIFA Best Awards Backlash

The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony was marred by controversy as several decisions and public reactions dominated headlines. Some awards provoked intense debate online about fairness and representation, particularly when elite club politics and popularity appeared to influence outcomes rather than purely on-field achievements.

Critics argued the gala, intended to celebrate excellence, instead amplified divisions within the global football community. Social media was rife with fan outrage and expert critique, calling into question the transparency of award voting mechanisms and whether commercial affiliations or media narratives skewed recognition.

Turkish Football Betting Scandal

In late 2025, Turkish football was rocked by a widespread betting scandal after an internal audit uncovered evidence suggesting that hundreds of referees and officials were involved in illegal gambling activities.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed the investigation, highlighting the significant integrity breach that could undermine the foundations of fair play in the Super Lig and other domestic competitions. The revelations included referees placing bets and questionable match assignments, prompting calls for transparency and accountability from clubs and fans alike.

The fallout was immediate, with several referees resigning or facing disciplinary procedures, and club presidents and managers publicly urging full disclosure of the implicated officials’ identities. Major clubs like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray welcomed the investigation, arguing it validated long-standing concerns about officiating fairness.

Postponement of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Season

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season has been postponed indefinitely due to an ongoing impasse between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The delay stems from the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) in December 2025, with both parties yet to reach consensus on its renewal. The uncertainty has been compounded by the Supreme Court of India, which asked AIFF to maintain the status quo amid governance-related proceedings, effectively halting major commercial decisions.

With no confirmed start date, clubs face financial strain, player contract uncertainty, and disrupted pre-season planning. While talks involving the central government and stakeholders continue, the postponement has raised serious concerns about the short-term stability of Indian club football.

