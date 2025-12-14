GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Lights Up Uppal Stadium Second Leg At Hyderabad – In Pics

The City of Nizams well and truly showed how to pull off an event of this magnitude. The 2022 World Cup winning Argentine mesmerised the Hyderabad crowd at a nearly-packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal as he showed off some of the skills that made him one of the greatest ever to play the sport. Him, alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, kicked a couple of balls to the crowd inside the stadium. Messi arrived in the city around 5:45 PM after a chaotic opening leg of his three-day four-city GOAT Tour 2025 in Kolkata. He was received at the Taj Falaknuma Palace by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Watch some of the best pictures.

GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: AICC via PTI
1/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: AICC via PTI
2/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and others during an event as part of the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: AICC via PTI
3/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Luis Suarez
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, second right, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, right, with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi, center, and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, second left, and Luis Suarez during the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: PTI
4/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-1
Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi greets fans during an event as part of the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: PTI
5/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi presents a trophy to a football team during an event as part of the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: PTI
6/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-
Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi presents a trophy to a young player during an event as part of the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: PTI
7/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: AICC via PTI
8/8
GOAT India Tour 2025 Lionel Messi in Hyderabad-
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: AICC via PTI
