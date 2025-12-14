GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Lights Up Uppal Stadium Second Leg At Hyderabad – In Pics

3/8

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, second right, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, right, with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi, center, and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, second left, and Luis Suarez during the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. | Photo: PTI