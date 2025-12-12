Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India 2025 Preview: High-Voltage Spectacle Without The Football

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India 2025 Preview: Messi's first visit to India since 2011 brings spectacle rather than sport, with the GOAT Tour mixing celebrity glamour, political appearances, and commercial showcases

Indian artist Swapan Das paints a portrait of Argentine football star Lionel Messi on street in anticipation of his visit to the city in Kolkata on December 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Lionel Messi’s long-awaited return to India – his first since that unforgettable 2011 outing at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium – comes wrapped in glitz, celebrity culture, and commercial buzz.

Messi’s last Indian appearance remains vivid in the minds of football fans. On September 3, 2011, he danced past defenders, gliding on his left foot, sending waves of joy through a packed stadium. He didn’t score, but fans walked out believing they had witnessed greatness.

But unlike the electric night in 2011 when over 85,000 fans squeezed into the stands to watch Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0 in a FIFA friendly, the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 will not feature the Argentine legend playing any competitive football.

This time, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner arrives on a promotional itinerary that runs from Saturday in Kolkata to Monday in New Delhi. The absence of real football may disappoint purists, yet the anticipation remains intense.

Kolkata, a city that once worshipped Maradona and welcomed Pele, Dunga, Ronaldinho and others with open arms, is unlikely to ignore Messi, even if he is here only for appearances.

Organisers have opened 78,000 seats at Salt Lake Stadium, with premium tickets priced as high as Rs 7,000 for a 45-minute appearance on Saturday morning. Whether the city responds with the same wild passion as in 2011 is the question hanging over the event.

Messi will spend fewer than 72 hours in India but will move at a breakneck pace across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The tour has already begun to resemble a high-powered roadshow featuring chief ministers, corporate giants, and Bollywood stars. Even a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is part of the itinerary. India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, an avowed Messi fan, is expected to meet him after the December 14 Dharamshala T20I.

Glamour Takes Centre Stage In GOAT Tour Of India

The headline attraction of the GOAT Tour will be a 45-minute philanthropic fashion event in Mumbai on Sunday, featuring Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

“There will be celebrity models, cricketers, Bollywood celebrities, millionaires, founders. Tiger and Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, among others,” said Satadru Dutta, sole promoter of the tour. Suarez will also take part in a Spanish music show.

Organisers have asked Messi to bring memorabilia from his FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph, which will be auctioned in Mumbai. Before the fashion event at Wankhede, the city will host a Padel Cup at the CCI.

Kolkata, the first stop, will welcome Messi on Saturday. He will stay at a five-star hotel on EM Bypass and attend an exclusive sponsor meet-and-greet in the morning.

The city will unveil its newest football landmark: a 70-foot Messi statue near the Sreebhumi Clock Tower (the Big Ben replica), showing him lifting the World Cup trophy. Because police denied permission for a public gathering, the inauguration will be conducted virtually from his hotel room.

A 25 ft x 20 ft Messi mural, created for next year’s Durga Puja season, will also be unveiled and later presented to Messi at Salt Lake Stadium.

After the Kolkata event, Messi will fly to Hyderabad at 2 pm. The Hyderabad leg was added after his proposed friendly in Kochi was cancelled.

There, he will attend the GOAT Cup, a festival backed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, featuring a 7v7 celebrity match, penalty shootouts, a youth masterclass, and a musical tribute.

Messi will conclude the tour in Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minerva Academy’s prodigies – winners of the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup, and Norway Cup earlier this year – will be honoured in his presence. A nine-a-side celebrity match is also planned.

Kolkata’s Football Legacy And The Messi Effect

Messi’s arrival adds yet another chapter to Kolkata’s storied relationship with global football icons. The love affair began in 1977, when Pele and the New York Cosmos drew 2-2 with Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens – a match etched into the city’s folklore

Pele returned in 2015, following hip surgery, reuniting with Mohun Bagan’s class of ’77 and telling the crowd, “You can never have another Pele.”

Brazilian legends Dunga, Bebeto, Mauro Silva, and Colombia’s flamboyant Rene Higuita have all made their mark. Higuita thrilled crowds with his ‘scorpion kick’ saves in 2012, while Dunga spoke passionately about youth development. Germany’s Oliver Kahn played his farewell match at Salt Lake Stadium in 2008 before more than one lakh spectators.

But no one captured Kolkata’s imagination quite like Diego Maradona, whose 2008 and 2017 visits drew nearly a lakh fans each time. Diego Forlan, too, was greeted by roaring crowds in 2010 after his Golden Ball-winning World Cup campaign.

GOAT Tour Criticism: Former Players Call It ‘Handshake Visit’

Not everyone is taken in by the frenzy. Several former Indian footballers have expressed disappointment at being left out. Gautam Sarkar, former India and Mohun Bagan midfielder – famous for marking Pele in 1977 – did not hold back.

“These are nothing but gimmicks. Messi is coming only to do a handshake… Pele had come here and actually played with us,” the 75-year-old told PTI.

Ironically, Messi returns at a moment when Indian football faces deep uncertainty. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has yet to secure a commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL), and with the season already well into December, its resumption remains unclear.

“Instead of bringing Messi, our focus should be on how to improve football in the country. We must give utmost priority to Indian football and bring back the glory of the past,” Sarkar said.

Former India defender Subrata Bhattacharya echoed the sentiment, saying he too felt “insulted” by the event.

(With PTI Inputs)

