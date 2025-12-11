Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India 2025: 70-Foot Statue Unveiling, Full Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi will visit India on December 13, 14, and 15, travelling through four cities on a tightly packed GOAT Tour. From the 70-foot statue unveiling to celebrity events, matches, and public appearances, his schedule is stacked - and fans can find everything from the full itinerary to ticket details right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India 2025: 70-Foot Statue Unveiling, Full Schedule, Tickets
File photo of Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrating scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
Summary
  • Lionel Messi’s three-day GOAT Tour will cover Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi

  • The tour starts on December 13 in Kolkata with the statue unveiling and football events through December 15

  • Tickets via the District app start at ₹4,500, Mumbai from ₹8,250

Kolkata is set to witness a historic moment as football superstar Lionel Messi prepares to kick off his highly anticipated GOAT Tour in India on December 13.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will be accompanied by Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul for a three-day whirlwind GOAT Tour across four cities, beginning in Kolkata, which is already brimming with excitement.

The highlight of Messi’s visit will be the unveiling of a statue claimed to be the world’s largest of the superstar. Standing at a staggering 70 feet next to the Sribhumi clock tower, the monument has been meticulously crafted using special fibre technology by artist Monty Pal and a team of 30 skilled artists.

State Minister Sujit Basu expressed hopes that the statue could earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, highlighting the global significance of the tribute.

Messi will make stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with each city lined up for its own set of special events. The tour will wrap up in the national capital, where Messi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi’s itinerary in Kolkata is as packed as it is varied. He will participate in a sponsor’s event, witness a high-profile football match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Star and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Star, and attend a royal reception at Yuva Bharati.

The statue not only honours Messi’s extraordinary achievements on the pitch but also cements his connection with fans in India. With this visit, Kolkata is set to become a landmark in the GOAT’s global legacy, offering football enthusiasts a chance to experience the magic of Messi up close.

The Argentine is coming off a triumphant season after leading Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title in 2025.

Lionel Messi In India: Schedule Of GOAT Tour 2025

December 13 – Kolkata

  • 1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata

  • 9:30–10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme with fans

  • 10:30–11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue

  • 11:15–11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati

  • 11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati

  • 12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive

  • 12:00–12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation, and fan interaction

  • 2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

December 13 – Hyderabad

  • 7:00 pm: 7v7 match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

  • Evening includes a musical concert celebrating Messi

December 14 – Mumbai

  • 3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

  • 4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

  • 5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15 – New Delhi

  • Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • 1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including felicitation of Minerva Academy players

Lionel Messi In India: Where To Buy 2025 GOAT Tour Tickets

Tickets for Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour in India are available exclusively through the District app, with prices starting at around ₹4,500 in most cities. The Mumbai leg is slightly higher, with tickets beginning at ₹8,250.

This marks Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he featured in a friendly for Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata.

Published At:
