Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India 2025: 70-Foot Statue Unveiling, Full Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi’s three-day GOAT Tour will cover Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi
The tour starts on December 13 in Kolkata with the statue unveiling and football events through December 15
Tickets via the District app start at ₹4,500, Mumbai from ₹8,250
Kolkata is set to witness a historic moment as football superstar Lionel Messi prepares to kick off his highly anticipated GOAT Tour in India on December 13.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will be accompanied by Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul for a three-day whirlwind GOAT Tour across four cities, beginning in Kolkata, which is already brimming with excitement.
The highlight of Messi’s visit will be the unveiling of a statue claimed to be the world’s largest of the superstar. Standing at a staggering 70 feet next to the Sribhumi clock tower, the monument has been meticulously crafted using special fibre technology by artist Monty Pal and a team of 30 skilled artists.
State Minister Sujit Basu expressed hopes that the statue could earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, highlighting the global significance of the tribute.
Messi will make stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with each city lined up for its own set of special events. The tour will wrap up in the national capital, where Messi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Messi’s itinerary in Kolkata is as packed as it is varied. He will participate in a sponsor’s event, witness a high-profile football match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Star and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Star, and attend a royal reception at Yuva Bharati.
The statue not only honours Messi’s extraordinary achievements on the pitch but also cements his connection with fans in India. With this visit, Kolkata is set to become a landmark in the GOAT’s global legacy, offering football enthusiasts a chance to experience the magic of Messi up close.
The Argentine is coming off a triumphant season after leading Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title in 2025.
Lionel Messi In India: Schedule Of GOAT Tour 2025
December 13 – Kolkata
1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata
9:30–10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme with fans
10:30–11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue
11:15–11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati
11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati
12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive
12:00–12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation, and fan interaction
2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad
December 13 – Hyderabad
7:00 pm: 7v7 match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Evening includes a musical concert celebrating Messi
December 14 – Mumbai
3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India
4:00 pm: Celebrity football match
5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show
December 15 – New Delhi
Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including felicitation of Minerva Academy players
Lionel Messi In India: Where To Buy 2025 GOAT Tour Tickets
Tickets for Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour in India are available exclusively through the District app, with prices starting at around ₹4,500 in most cities. The Mumbai leg is slightly higher, with tickets beginning at ₹8,250.
This marks Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he featured in a friendly for Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata.