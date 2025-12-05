Turkish Football Betting Scandal: Fenerbahce, Galatasaray Players Among Those Arrested In Istanbul Raids

Istanbul prosecutors issued 46 warrants, with 35 suspects detained in coordinated morning raids.
Detainees include Fenerbahce’s Mert Hakan Yandas and Galatasaray’s Metehan Baltaci, plus senior club officials.
Arrested figures also include ex-referee and TV pundit Ahmet Çakar and top-flight referee Zorbay Kucuk
Turkish football was plunged deeper into crisis on Friday as prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for dozens of players, referees, and senior club figures linked to an expanding illegal betting investigation.
Early-morning police operations led to the detention of several prominent names, including Fenerbahce midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas and Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltaci, both from two of Turkey’s biggest clubs.
The scandal, which first surfaced months ago, has steadily spread across the domestic game and now touches every layer of the professional structure, from players and referees to administrators and commentators.
46 Suspects Sought As Probe Widens
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that warrants had been issued for 46 individuals, with 35 already detained by Friday morning.
Those taken into custody include the chair of Ankaraspor, Antalyaspor’s vice-chair, and the former chair of Adana Demirspor. Former referee and high-profile TV pundit Ahmet Cakar, along with current top-flight referee Zorbay Kucuk, were also arrested, according to local agency DHA.
Investigators said “suspicious financial transactions” were detected in the bank accounts of seven suspects, including Cakar and Kucuk.
Prosecutors allege that Baltaci, who previously represented Turkey at the youth level, bet on matches involving his own club, while Yandas is accused of placing bets through an intermediary.
All of the detainees were held under legislation aimed at preventing disorder in sport, which criminalises manipulation of competitions. The law carries prison sentences ranging from one to three years, with harsher penalties when betting markets or professional leagues are involved.
TFF Vows To Purge Corruption
The crisis began in October when the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) revealed that more than 150 referees across the professional pyramid were under investigation for placing bets on football matches. The probe soon broadened to cover players, club executives, TV analysts and other figures within the game.
Last month alone, over 100 professional footballers, including 25 from the Turkish Super Lig, received temporary bans as the inquiry intensified.
World and European football rules unequivocally forbid players, match officials and club staff from betting on any match at any level, and the TFF has promised sweeping reforms.
Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu vowed to defend Turkish football from “scandal, decay and corrupt relationships” as the scandal threatens to erode public trust.
(With AP Inputs)