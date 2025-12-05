Turkish Football Betting Scandal: Fenerbahce, Galatasaray Players Among Those Arrested In Istanbul Raids

Turkey’s domestic game descended further into turmoil as prosecutors issued 46 arrest warrants tied to an illegal betting ring, with top-flight players, referees, and club officials being detained in sweeping dawn raids

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Turkish Betting Scandal 2025 footballers club officials arrested Mert Hakan Yandas Metehan Baltaci
Turkish Football Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu talks during a news conference, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. | Photo: Dia Photo/Samet Yalcin via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Istanbul prosecutors issued 46 warrants, with 35 suspects detained in coordinated morning raids.

  • Detainees include Fenerbahce’s Mert Hakan Yandas and Galatasaray’s Metehan Baltaci, plus senior club officials.

  • Arrested figures also include ex-referee and TV pundit Ahmet Çakar and top-flight referee Zorbay Kucuk

Turkish football was plunged deeper into crisis on Friday as prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for dozens of players, referees, and senior club figures linked to an expanding illegal betting investigation.

Early-morning police operations led to the detention of several prominent names, including Fenerbahce midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas and Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltaci, both from two of Turkey’s biggest clubs.

The scandal, which first surfaced months ago, has steadily spread across the domestic game and now touches every layer of the professional structure, from players and referees to administrators and commentators.

46 Suspects Sought As Probe Widens

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that warrants had been issued for 46 individuals, with 35 already detained by Friday morning.

Those taken into custody include the chair of Ankaraspor, Antalyaspor’s vice-chair, and the former chair of Adana Demirspor. Former referee and high-profile TV pundit Ahmet Cakar, along with current top-flight referee Zorbay Kucuk, were also arrested, according to local agency DHA.

Related Content
Related Content

Investigators said “suspicious financial transactions” were detected in the bank accounts of seven suspects, including Cakar and Kucuk.

Prosecutors allege that Baltaci, who previously represented Turkey at the youth level, bet on matches involving his own club, while Yandas is accused of placing bets through an intermediary.

All of the detainees were held under legislation aimed at preventing disorder in sport, which criminalises manipulation of competitions. The law carries prison sentences ranging from one to three years, with harsher penalties when betting markets or professional leagues are involved.

TFF Vows To Purge Corruption

The crisis began in October when the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) revealed that more than 150 referees across the professional pyramid were under investigation for placing bets on football matches. The probe soon broadened to cover players, club executives, TV analysts and other figures within the game.

Last month alone, over 100 professional footballers, including 25 from the Turkish Super Lig, received temporary bans as the inquiry intensified.

World and European football rules unequivocally forbid players, match officials and club staff from betting on any match at any level, and the TFF has promised sweeping reforms.

Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu vowed to defend Turkish football from “scandal, decay and corrupt relationships” as the scandal threatens to erode public trust.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution