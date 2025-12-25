Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Live?

Andhra's Ricky Bhui plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Andhra's Ricky Bhui plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak