Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Live?

Andhra Pradesh and Railways lock horns in VHT 2025-26 match number 36
Both the teams had contrasting starts to their campaign
Check the preview and live streaming details
India's premier domestic 50-over competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season resumes on matchday 2 with a total of 19 matches set to take place on Friday, December 26 across different venues in the country.
In match number 36 of the new season, Andhra Pradesh will be locking horns with Team Railways at the KSCA Cricket Ground 3 in Alur, Karnataka.
Both the teams have had highly contrasting starts to their 2025-26 campaign. Andhra Pradesh lost their opening encounter against a star-studded Delhi team, which had the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana and Ishant Sharma among others.
Andhra, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy, had posted 298 runs on the board, thanks to a sensational ton by Ricky Bhui who smashed 122 off 105. His knock was completely overshadowed by Virat Kohli's match winning 131 off 101 balls.
Elsewhere, Priyansh Arya and Nitish Rana played out notable knocks of 74 and 77 respectively.
Railways, on the other hand, defeated this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali runners-up Haryana by 6 wickets as they chased down a target of 268 within 43.4 overs all because of the knocks from Upendra Yadav (80 off 87) and Ravi Singh (109 off 81).
Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When To Watch Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Group D match will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground 3 in Alur, Karnataka on Friday, December 26 from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Where To Watch Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.
Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Railways: Suraj Ahuja, Ansh Yadav, Pratham Singh, Upendra Yadav(w), Ravi Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Raj Choudhary, Rahul Sharma, Karn Sharma(c), Zubair Ali khan, Sahab Yuvraj, Kunal Yadav, Kush Marathe, Akash Pandey, Mohammad Saif
Andhra Pradesh: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, SDNV Prasad, K S Narasimha Raju, Saurabh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, Jagarlapudi Ram, Marthala Dhanush, Sai Sandeep, Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Yara Sandeep, CR Gnaneshwar, Cheepurapalli Stephen