Fenerbahce Vs Ferencvaros Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Big Clash In Istanbul As Hosts Chase Qualification

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture between Fenerbahce and Ferencvaros at Sukru Saracoglu Stadyumu in Istanbul on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Fenerbahce host Ferencváros at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for Matchday 5 of the Europa League Group Stage, and the stakes are high. Fenerbahce sit on seven points and need a win to strengthen their qualification push. Ferencvaros arrive unbeaten in the competition phase, carrying solid scoring form into Istanbul. Expect attacking football: both sides have shown attacking intent and games lately often feature goals from both ends. A packed stadium and home advantage give Fenerbahçe the edge, but Ferencváros have enough firepower to test their defence, this one could get lively fast.

27 Nov 2025, 11:29:22 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs Ferencvaros LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: 6' FB 0-0 FTC A lively start as both sides push forward, but the hosts look more dangerous with their deeper runs. The visitors stay compact, closing passing lanes and trying to limit any early threat.

27 Nov 2025, 11:28:19 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs Ferencvaros LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Kick Off! Ferencvaros get us started but immediately lose possession, allowing Fenerbahçe to push forward early. The hosts try to work their way into the attacking third, but the move lacks depth and breaks down quickly.

27 Nov 2025, 11:12:16 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs Ferencvaros LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: FTC Starting XI! Dibusz; Szalai Raemaekers, Cisse; Makreckis, Levi, Kanichowsky, Toth, Nagy; Pesic, José View this post on Instagram

27 Nov 2025, 11:07:16 pm IST Fenerbahce Vs Ferencvaros LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: FB Starting XI! Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Yandas, Asensio; Nene, Talisca, Akturkoglu, En-Nesyri 📋 Ferencváros maçı ilk 11'imiz belli oldu. #UEL #FBvFTC pic.twitter.com/z5RPKvrkfz — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) November 27, 2025

Fixture: Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros, Matchday 5

Venue: Sukru Saracoglu Stadyumu in Istanbul

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Time: 11:15 PM IST

Live Streaming/Telecast: Not Available