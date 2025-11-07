Turkey Referee Betting Scandal: Warrants Issued For 21 People Amid Turkish FA Suspensions

Turkish prosecutors issue warrants for 21 suspects, 17 referees and club president
Turkish referee betting scandal led to TFF suspending 149 officials
371 out of 571 active referees have betting accounts, 10 have placed bets on over 10,000 matches
Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 21 individuals, including 17 referees and the president of a top-tier football club. These warrants are part of an expanding probe into the 2025 Turkish referee betting scandal, which is an ongoing investigation into widespread illegal sports betting by football referees, officially exposed by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on October 27.
Authorities conducted coordinated early-morning raids across Istanbul and 11 other provinces. The investigation examines alleged abuse of office and influencing the outcome of a match, concerns that affect Turkish football's integrity, especially after the TFF broadly suspended referees last week.
Detentions Prompt Questioning
The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office confirmed the detentions. Police questioned at least 18 suspects during the raids, which took place in 11 provinces beyond Istanbul. Authorities are investigating the 17 referees, whose initials remain undisclosed.
Police also questioned Murat Ozkaya, president of Turkey's Super Lig club Eyupspor, and Fatih Sarac, Kasımpasa's former owner, as part of the probe. Cumhuriyet newspaper and other media reported these details. Kasımpasa was placed under trusteeship in September following a separate corruption investigation into its former holding company.
TFF Suspends Officials Amid Allegations
The betting scandal emerged last week after the TFF suspended 149 referees and assistant referees, alleging their participation in a betting scandal involving professional football leagues.
The federation announced sanctions on Friday, ranging from eight to 12 months for these 149 officials. Authorities continue investigations against three more individuals.
TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu issued a statement, saying, "The reputation of Turkish soccer is built on the sanctity of the effort on the field and the unwavering integrity of justice. Any act that betrays these values is not merely a violation of the rules, but a breach of trust."
Extent Of Referee Involvement In Betting Scandal
Hacıosmanoğlu elaborated on the findings, stating that recent investigations uncovered referee involvement in "betting activities" which were "completely incompatible with the spirit of football". He described this involvement as "not merely a violation – it is an abuse that wounds consciences and poisons justice".
The TFF President also revealed that a government agency found 371 of 571 active referees held accounts with betting companies. Among them, 152 referees allegedly placed bets on football matches.
This figure includes seven top-tier referees, and fifteen top-tier assistant referees were also implicated. Ten referees placed bets on more than 10,000 matches over a five-year period, while some placed only one bet. One referee allegedly placed bets on 18,227 games.
This is the latest scandal to hit football, months after Malaysia Football Association suspended its secretary after being accused of 'cheating' by the world governing body, FIFA.
(With AP Inputs)