Year-Ender 2025: Revisiting India's Sports Highlights, On And Off The Field

Ladies First

Having fallen short on multiple occasions, the Indian women's cricket team finally became champions of the world on the fateful night of November 3. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side vanquished the formidable Australia in the semis, before defeating a spirited South Africa in the final to set off nationwide celebrations. The historic, unprecedented victory promises to change the narrative around Indian cricket, which has been dominated by the men for decades, by default.