Year-Ender 2025: A Look Back At Ten Unforgettable Indian Sports Moments

The bright performances of Indian women across sporting disciplines were an emergent theme in 2025. Time and again, while men's teams or players faltered, the women stepped up to make the nation proud.
A striking example of that was in cricket, where the men had a mixed year, with highs in T20Is, ODIs and major lows in Tests, but the women scripted an era-defining World Cup victory. Women's football also offered a silver lining amid the deepening crisis in the men's game.
Let us revisit 10 of the most unforgettable moments offered by Indian sports in 2025:
First-Ever Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph
Overcoming multiple prior heartbreaks, the Indian women's cricket team finally became world champions. A special innings from Jemimah Rodrigues helped defeat the seemingly invincible Australia in the semi-finals, before Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma starred against South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai.
The historic, first-ever title triumph set off nationwide celebrations and promises to change the narrative around Indian cricket, which has been dominated by the men for decades, by default.
Neeraj Chopra Overthrows 90-Metre Barrier
Global javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra, for the past few years, was facing a repeated 90-metre question: when would he breach that elusive mark? The multiple Olympic medallist answered it once and for all with a personal best throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League.
Chopra fulfilled another dream of his, two months later: he hosted a world-class javelin throw event in India. The Neeraj Chopra Classic was a success, with more than 14,000 spectators showing up at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium to witness the 27-year-old striking gold at the eponymous event.
Divya Deshmukh Crowned Women's Chess World Cup Champ
Adding another chapter to the flourishing success story of Indian chess, the 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh defeated veteran Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian FIDE Women's World Cup final to clinch the title. This was India's first-ever triumph in the tournament and was made sweeter by Divya achieving the Grandmaster norm by the end of it.
Champions Trophy Title March
Led by Rohit Sharma and co-powered by fellow senior pro Virat Kohli, an undefeated India won their third ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. The one-day international format has been India's strong suit in recent times and this clinical victory underlined that fact. India have now won 23 out of 24 completed matches in the last three men's ICC tournaments.
Suruchi Singh Shoots To Glory
In a year replete with shooting medals, the teenaged Suruchi Singh shone brightest. By the time the season was over, the 19-year-old Jhajjar athlete amassed an incredible four World Cup gold, and a top-podium finish in the season-ending elite World Cup Final competition in Doha. Meanwhile, another Haryana shooter Samrat Rana, just 20, beat some of the best in the business to become men's air pistol world champion in Cairo - a first for the country.
Men Reclaim Hockey Asia Cup
The Indian men's hockey team won the Asia Cup after an eight-year wait, punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the process. Harmanpreet Singh and Co notched up a convincing 4-1 victory over South Korea in the final at a packed Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar.
Sheetal Devi Becomes Para World Archery Champ
Sheetal Devi continued to inspire. The 18-year-old Indian scripted history by becoming the first woman armless archer to win world championship gold in the compound individual section. She later broke new ground by being selected for the Indian able-bodied junior team for the Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah, marking another glorious first for an Indian para-athlete.
Sumit Antil's Hat-Trick Of Golds
Sumit Antil became the most successful Indian in the history of World Para Athletics Championships, clinching his third straight javelin throw title. Cheered on from the stands by Neeraj Chopra, Antil claimed the men's javelin F64 title with a championship-record throw of 71.37m on his fifth attempt.
Ray Of Hope In Women's Football
Amid an otherwise dismal year for Indian football, the performance of the women’s national team provided genuine reasons for optimism. In July in Chiang Mai, the side created history by qualifying directly for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 for the first time ever. Facing hosts and regional heavyweights Thailand in the final, India produced a composed performance, with Sangita Basfore’s brace sealing a landmark victory.
Medal Rush At Asian Youth Games
India produced their best-ever show at the Asian Youth Games 2025 by finishing with a 48-medal tally - 13 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze. India ranked sixth at the Games held in Manama, Bahrain, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.