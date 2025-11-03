Cricket

India Celebrates Harmanpreet Kaur And Co's ICC Women's World Cup Title Triumph

The joy of a first-ever Women's World Cup trophy was evident as India celebrated the women's cricket team's historic triumph on Sunday night (November 2, 2025). People were out on the streets across the country, rejoicing with drums, firecrackers and processions after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai. Leading sports personalities like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, and political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the team, calling it a "defining" moment that could inspire an entire generation.

People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at Dadar, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_ in Delhi
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_near India Gate
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_Indian tricolour
A man waves the Indian tricolour in celebration after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_in Prayagraj
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_delhi
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_People celebrate
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Indian cricket team wins ICC Womens World Cup 2025 fan celebration photo_
People celebrate after the Indian cricket team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
