India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Stats!
Smriti Mandhana is 52 runs away from becoming the 10th woman, and second Indian, to 1000 runs in Women's ODI world Cups
Laura Wolvaardt needs 73 more to enter the top-three of all-time run-scorers in Women's ODI World Cups
This will be the first ODI World Cup final featuring neither Australia nor England
IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head!
India hold a 20-13 edge over South Africa in ODIs, but it’s all square at 3-3 in World Cups, with the Proteas winning the last three. Recently though, India have dominated, leading 5-1 since the IWC 2022-25 cycle.
IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report!
The pitch looks flat, the outfield is lightning quick, and the boundaries are short, we could be in for another run-fest! But hang on, there are some clouds hovering around, and a bit of rain might interrupt play. Thankfully, there’s a reserve day in place, just in case.
IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Full Squads!
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso
IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Details!
Fixture: India W vs South Africa W, World Cup 2025 Final
Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network channels
IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! The stage is set for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final, India vs South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Both teams chase history and their maiden title. Stay tuned for toss updates, playing XIs, and more live updates from this blockbuster clash.