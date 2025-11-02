India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, ODI World Cup Final: After beating Australia in a thrilling semi-final, the Indian team aim their maiden World Cup title againt South Africa, who defeated England in their semi-final clash

Deepak Joshi
India vs South Africa Live Score, Todays Womens World Cup 2025 Final Match live Updates
India vs South Africa Live Score, Today's Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match live Updates: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W will take on SA-W in the final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India, playing in their third final, are desperate to end decades of near-misses and finally lift the trophy on home soil. South Africa, making their maiden final appearance, are brimming with belief after a dominant semi-final display against England. With a batting-friendly pitch and high expectations for both sides, it’s a contest of nerve, skill and legacy. The toss, the early batters, the spin-attack, every moment will matter.
LIVE UPDATES

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Stats!

  • Smriti Mandhana is 52 runs away from becoming the 10th woman, and second Indian, to 1000 runs in Women's ODI world Cups

  • Laura Wolvaardt needs 73 more to enter the top-three of all-time run-scorers in Women's ODI World Cups

  • This will be the first ODI World Cup final featuring neither Australia nor England

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head!

India hold a 20-13 edge over South Africa in ODIs, but it’s all square at 3-3 in World Cups, with the Proteas winning the last three. Recently though, India have dominated, leading 5-1 since the IWC 2022-25 cycle.

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report!

The pitch looks flat, the outfield is lightning quick, and the boundaries are short, we could be in for another run-fest! But hang on, there are some clouds hovering around, and a bit of rain might interrupt play. Thankfully, there’s a reserve day in place, just in case.

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Full Squads!

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Details!

  • Fixture: India W vs South Africa W, World Cup 2025 Final

  • Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network channels

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! The stage is set for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final, India vs South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Both teams chase history and their maiden title. Stay tuned for toss updates, playing XIs, and more live updates from this blockbuster clash.

