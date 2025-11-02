India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

India vs South Africa Live Score, Today's Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match live Updates: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W will take on SA-W in the final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India, playing in their third final, are desperate to end decades of near-misses and finally lift the trophy on home soil. South Africa, making their maiden final appearance, are brimming with belief after a dominant semi-final display against England. With a batting-friendly pitch and high expectations for both sides, it’s a contest of nerve, skill and legacy. The toss, the early batters, the spin-attack, every moment will matter.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Nov 2025, 12:37:45 pm IST IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Stats! Smriti Mandhana is 52 runs away from becoming the 10th woman, and second Indian, to 1000 runs in Women's ODI world Cups

Laura Wolvaardt needs 73 more to enter the top-three of all-time run-scorers in Women's ODI World Cups

This will be the first ODI World Cup final featuring neither Australia nor England

2 Nov 2025, 12:23:04 pm IST IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head! India hold a 20-13 edge over South Africa in ODIs, but it’s all square at 3-3 in World Cups, with the Proteas winning the last three. Recently though, India have dominated, leading 5-1 since the IWC 2022-25 cycle.

2 Nov 2025, 12:20:34 pm IST IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report! The pitch looks flat, the outfield is lightning quick, and the boundaries are short, we could be in for another run-fest! But hang on, there are some clouds hovering around, and a bit of rain might interrupt play. Thankfully, there’s a reserve day in place, just in case.

2 Nov 2025, 12:02:49 pm IST IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Full Squads! India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

2 Nov 2025, 12:01:47 pm IST IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Details! Fixture: India W vs South Africa W, World Cup 2025 Final

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network channels