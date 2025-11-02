India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

India vs South Africa final, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Get Navi Mumbai weather forecast and DY Patil Stadium pitch report ahead of the final between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 2

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs South Africa Final Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report
Team India celebrating a wicket during their game against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Photo: AP
  • India face South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium, with both teams eyeing their maiden title

  • The DY Patil surface has favoured batters throughout the tournament, with an impressive run rate of 5.7 and spin expected to play a key role

  • Light rain is forecast in Navi Mumbai, with temperatures between 26°C and 31°C, humidity could make conditions tricky later in the evening

India and South Africa are set to clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium, both chasing a historic first title on Sunday, November 2. Get the latest Navi Mumbai weather forecast and DY Patil Stadium pitch report here.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side come in riding the high of a memorable semifinal win, while South Africa have fought their way through setbacks to reach their maiden summit clash.

If we look at the IND-W vs RSA-W preview, a victory for India could reshape women’s cricket in the country forever. The Women’s Premier League ignited the spark, but a global crown would be a defining moment, one that inspires a new generation to dream big.

The 13th edition in the history of the Women’s World Cup will crown a brand-new champion, with the IND-W vs RSA-W key battles, in batting, bowling, and composure under pressure set to decide who lifts the trophy. For Harmanpreet and her team, this is more than just a final; it’s a chance to make history.

India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's ODI World 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast

The weather in Navi Mumbai for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium looks a bit tricky. Light rain has already brushed the city on Saturday, and forecasts for Sunday suggest more of the same.

Around 2 pm, conditions show light rain with 25 % precipitation, 31°C, 65 % humidity, and winds of 18 km/h. By 5 pm, temperatures may drop to around 26–29°C, with humidity climbing close to 80 %, and light rain still likely.

Overall, the temperature is expected to hover between 31°C and 26°C through the match hours, with humid, cloudy skies and a fair chance of intermittent drizzle. The sticky heat and evening dew could test the bowlers’ grip, small details that might shape the outcome of this high-pressure night in Navi Mumbai.

India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's ODI World 2025: DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

The DY Patil Stadium pitch has been a batter’s dream this World Cup, boasting the highest run rate (5.72) among all venues and a wicket every 34.5 runs. Spinners have been more effective here, taking 29 wickets at an average of 36.10, while pacers have managed just 16 at 49.18.

The red-soil surface ensures true bounce and pace, keeping the contest lively but still favouring stroke-play. Despite some rain in Navi Mumbai, don’t expect major turn, it should remain a high-scoring surface.

India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's ODI World 2025: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Karabo Meso (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts at 3:00pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

