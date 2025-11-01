India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

IND-W take on SA-W in the final of ICC Women's ODI WC on Sunday
India will be keen to break the duck and clinch their first-ever WC
Three key players battles including Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka has reached its finale with India locking horns against South Africa on Sunday, November 2 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
Indian team reached the final after Jemimah Rodrigues' brilliant knock saw them reach their third final, whereas Proteas women defeated England, to clinch a spot in the final.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Qualified teams
South Africa
India
Ahead of the all-important final, here's a look at the three key battles for the IND-W vs SA-W clash in Navi Mumbai:
Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has had a quiet tournament which is unlike her. The southpaw has 389 runs in 8 games so far but when it comes to producing quality on the biggest stage, Mandhana never ceases to amaze. However, Proteas' Marizanne Kapp could be a thorn in India's quest for glory and the all-rounder will look to again spoil the party for the hosts. Kapp has 12 wickets so far and will look to add more in the final on Sunday.
Jemimah Rodrigues vs Nonkululeko Mlaba
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues earned plaudits from all corners of the cricketing world after her match-winning knock of 127 off 134 deliveries against reigning holders Australia. However, South Africa will be a different proposition on Sunday including Nonkululeko Mlaba. The pacer who has 12 wickets in the tournament, has a knack of taking wickets at crucial periods. Jemimah's contest against Mlaba on Sunday will be a mouth-watering affair.
Renuka Singh Thakur vs Laura Wolvaardt
Indian bowling apart from Deepti Sharma has not been spectacular this tournament. However, Renuka Singh Thakur would want to change that on Sunday against an in-form Laura Wolvaardt, who will be fresh from her century in the semi-final against England. The highest run-getter in this tournament (470), Wolvaardt is way ahead of her peers and will want to add the World Cup glory come Sunday in Navi Mumbai.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Full squads
South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta
India Women;s squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud