India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka has reached its climax and is one match away from crowning the champion. Here's a look at three key player battles for IND-W vs SA-W final clash on Sunday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025 India Vs South Africa ODI cricket photos:
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India have faced South Africa in the league phase. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W take on SA-W in the final of ICC Women's ODI WC on Sunday

  • India will be keen to break the duck and clinch their first-ever WC

  • Three key players battles including Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka has reached its finale with India locking horns against South Africa on Sunday, November 2 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Indian team reached the final after Jemimah Rodrigues' brilliant knock saw them reach their third final, whereas Proteas women defeated England, to clinch a spot in the final.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Qualified teams

  • South Africa

  • India

Ahead of the all-important final, here's a look at the three key battles for the IND-W vs SA-W clash in Navi Mumbai:

Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has had a quiet tournament which is unlike her. The southpaw has 389 runs in 8 games so far but when it comes to producing quality on the biggest stage, Mandhana never ceases to amaze. However, Proteas' Marizanne Kapp could be a thorn in India's quest for glory and the all-rounder will look to again spoil the party for the hosts. Kapp has 12 wickets so far and will look to add more in the final on Sunday.

Related Content
Related Content

ALSO READ | India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

Jemimah Rodrigues vs Nonkululeko Mlaba

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues earned plaudits from all corners of the cricketing world after her match-winning knock of 127 off 134 deliveries against reigning holders Australia. However, South Africa will be a different proposition on Sunday including Nonkululeko Mlaba. The pacer who has 12 wickets in the tournament, has a knack of taking wickets at crucial periods. Jemimah's contest against Mlaba on Sunday will be a mouth-watering affair.

Renuka Singh Thakur vs Laura Wolvaardt

Indian bowling apart from Deepti Sharma has not been spectacular this tournament. However, Renuka Singh Thakur would want to change that on Sunday against an in-form Laura Wolvaardt, who will be fresh from her century in the semi-final against England. The highest run-getter in this tournament (470), Wolvaardt is way ahead of her peers and will want to add the World Cup glory come Sunday in Navi Mumbai.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Full squads

South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta 

India Women;s squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Saim Ayub, Bowlers Help PAK Beat SA By Nine Wickets, Level Series

  2. Harshit Rana’s 104-Meter Six Shines Bright In India’s Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20I - Video

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of SKY's Iconic T20 World Cup Grab - Video

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  2. Tamil Nadu Raises Concerns Over Bihar Electoral-Roll Extract Being Accepted As ID proof

  3. Bihar’s Most Marginalised: The Musahar And Manjhi Communities - In Photos

  4. Himachal Pradesh High Court Issues Notice Over Alleged Misuse Of Funds In By-Election

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Israelis Protest Against Proposed Changes In Military Draft Law

  5. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans