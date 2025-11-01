India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has had a quiet tournament which is unlike her. The southpaw has 389 runs in 8 games so far but when it comes to producing quality on the biggest stage, Mandhana never ceases to amaze. However, Proteas' Marizanne Kapp could be a thorn in India's quest for glory and the all-rounder will look to again spoil the party for the hosts. Kapp has 12 wickets so far and will look to add more in the final on Sunday.