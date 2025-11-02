India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Comeback After Losing 2nd Match By 4 Wickets

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: IND take on AUS in the third match of the five-match T20I series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. India arrive in Hobart facing a must‐win scenario in the third T20I as they trail the five-match series. Having been set a modest target of 126 but still folded in 18.4 overs at the MCG, they know their top order must find rhythm quickly. The Bellerive Oval promises a more bat-friendly surface, with shorter boundaries and potential breeze affecting the pace bowlers. Australia, meanwhile, will be without spearhead Josh Hazlewood, opening up an opportunity for India’s batters to regain confidence.

2 Nov 2025, 12:36:49 pm IST India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report! Conditions look pleasant in Hobart, around 26 degrees with some early chill. Dew could be a big factor later, so teams might prefer bowling first. The Bellerive Oval pitch is great for batting, with a bit of early seam for pacers, but once the shine goes off, it should be a run-fest. Spinners may have a quiet night.

2 Nov 2025, 12:28:19 pm IST India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Full Squads! India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (games 4-5), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar. Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

2 Nov 2025, 12:04:33 pm IST India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details! Fixture: India vs Australia 3rd T20I

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network