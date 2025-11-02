India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Comeback After Losing 2nd Match By 4 Wickets

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report!
Conditions look pleasant in Hobart, around 26 degrees with some early chill. Dew could be a big factor later, so teams might prefer bowling first. The Bellerive Oval pitch is great for batting, with a bit of early seam for pacers, but once the shine goes off, it should be a run-fest. Spinners may have a quiet night.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Full Squads!
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (games 4-5), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details!
Fixture: India vs Australia 3rd T20I
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! Suryakumar and Co. will return to Hobart for the third T20I match against Australia, hoping to get a win after losing the second match in Melbourne. Stay tuned for toss updates and lineups as they are released.