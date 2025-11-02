India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Comeback After Losing 2nd Match By 4 Wickets

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: After losing the 2nd match by 4 wickets, the Indian team will be seen clashing against the Australia side for the 3rd match of the series in Hobart on November 2

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live cricket Score, Ind vs SA T20 Series 2025
India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: IND take on AUS in the third match of the five-match T20I series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. India arrive in Hobart facing a must‐win scenario in the third T20I as they trail the five-match series. Having been set a modest target of 126 but still folded in 18.4 overs at the MCG, they know their top order must find rhythm quickly. The Bellerive Oval promises a more bat-friendly surface, with shorter boundaries and potential breeze affecting the pace bowlers. Australia, meanwhile, will be without spearhead Josh Hazlewood, opening up an opportunity for India’s batters to regain confidence.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report!

Conditions look pleasant in Hobart, around 26 degrees with some early chill. Dew could be a big factor later, so teams might prefer bowling first. The Bellerive Oval pitch is great for batting, with a bit of early seam for pacers, but once the shine goes off, it should be a run-fest. Spinners may have a quiet night.

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Full Squads!

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (games 4-5), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details!

  • Fixture: India vs Australia 3rd T20I

  • Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

  • Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! Suryakumar and Co. will return to Hobart for the third T20I match against Australia, hoping to get a win after losing the second match in Melbourne. Stay tuned for toss updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

