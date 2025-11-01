India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

India aim to end their ICC trophy drought and lift their first-ever Women’s World Cup, while South Africa chase glory in their maiden final
Jemimah Rodrigues’ record knock and Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership have carried India, while Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp have led South Africa’s remarkable turnaround
At a batting-friendly DY Patil Stadium, composure under pressure could decide who becomes the new world champion
India’s women stand at the edge of history, staring down the same kind of destiny that transformed the men’s game back in 1983. On Sunday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will walk out at the DY Patil Stadium with a single, powerful mission: to end India’s long wait for an ICC trophy.
This is the 13th edition in the history of the Women’s World Cup, and regardless of the outcome, a new champion will be crowned. India, featuring in their third final, face a spirited South African side making their maiden appearance, two teams defined by belief, resilience, and campaigns that have rewritten expectations.
A win here could reshape women’s cricket in India forever. The sport has already surged since the launch of the Women’s Premier League, but a global title would be something else entirely, a defining moment that could inspire a generation of girls to pick up the bat and dream big.
In this high-stakes clash, the IND-W vs RSA-W key battles across batting, bowling, and temperament will ultimately decide who takes home the trophy.
India’s semifinal against Australia was an emotional rollercoaster, one that left fans drained and players euphoric. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127, Harmanpreet Kaur’s composed 89, and a rare off-day for the seven-time champions combined to script one of India’s most memorable victories. But the job isn’t done.
The ghosts of near misses still linger, the narrow loss to England in the 2017 final, the heartbreak against Australia in the 2023 T20 semifinal, and that agonising defeat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This final is about breaking free from that pattern.
India’s campaign has been a slow burn, three early losses followed by a stirring comeback with wins over New Zealand and Australia. They’ve rediscovered their rhythm when it mattered most, powered by a fearless batting group and Deepti Sharma’s consistency with the ball.
All eyes will again be on Jemimah, who has made the No. 3 position her own, but Smriti Mandhana, India’s top scorer this tournament, will be itching to leave her mark in the big final. The pitch at DY Patil promises runs, and with dew expected later, both teams will have to hold their nerve in the field.
Deepti Sharma, the tournament’s top wicket-taker, remains India’s trump card, but the seamers, Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur, will need sharper spells after struggling for control in the semifinal.
Across the field, South Africa arrive quietly confident, embracing the underdog tag. They’ve had a rollercoaster of their own, bowled out for 69 by England earlier in the tournament, only to come back and thrash them at the same venue.
Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, and captain Laura Wolvaardt have all produced standout moments, carrying the Proteas to their first-ever Women’s World Cup final.
Wolvaardt, with 470 runs, has led from the front, her composure at the top complemented by Brits’ fearless strokeplay. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, with 12 wickets, could be a major threat against India’s right-hand-heavy lineup.
For a team that has endured its share of heartbreaks, South Africa’s resilience has been remarkable, this marks their fifth ICC final across formats and age groups, a testament to how far they’ve come.
Ultimately, it’s a contest not just of skill, but of temperament. One team will walk away as first-time champions, the other with a familiar ache. For Harmanpreet Kaur, this might be her last big shot at making history, to lift the trophy that has eluded every Indian captain before her.
Sunday could be the day women’s cricket in India changes forever.
India vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Karabo Meso (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Match starts at 3:00pm IST.
With PTI Inputs