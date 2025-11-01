India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

India chase their first Women’s World Cup title while South Africa eye glory in their maiden final. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur lead India’s charge, with Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp driving South Africa’s challenge. Nerves and composure could decide it all at the DY Patil Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final
India's Jemimah Rodrigues, left, celebrates her century with India's Richa Ghosh during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket semi final match between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India aim to end their ICC trophy drought and lift their first-ever Women’s World Cup, while South Africa chase glory in their maiden final

  • Jemimah Rodrigues’ record knock and Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership have carried India, while Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp have led South Africa’s remarkable turnaround

  • At a batting-friendly DY Patil Stadium, composure under pressure could decide who becomes the new world champion

India’s women stand at the edge of history, staring down the same kind of destiny that transformed the men’s game back in 1983. On Sunday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will walk out at the DY Patil Stadium with a single, powerful mission: to end India’s long wait for an ICC trophy.

This is the 13th edition in the history of the Women’s World Cup, and regardless of the outcome, a new champion will be crowned. India, featuring in their third final, face a spirited South African side making their maiden appearance, two teams defined by belief, resilience, and campaigns that have rewritten expectations.

A win here could reshape women’s cricket in India forever. The sport has already surged since the launch of the Women’s Premier League, but a global title would be something else entirely, a defining moment that could inspire a generation of girls to pick up the bat and dream big.

Related Content
Related Content

In this high-stakes clash, the IND-W vs RSA-W key battles across batting, bowling, and temperament will ultimately decide who takes home the trophy.

India’s semifinal against Australia was an emotional rollercoaster, one that left fans drained and players euphoric. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127, Harmanpreet Kaur’s composed 89, and a rare off-day for the seven-time champions combined to script one of India’s most memorable victories. But the job isn’t done.

The ghosts of near misses still linger, the narrow loss to England in the 2017 final, the heartbreak against Australia in the 2023 T20 semifinal, and that agonising defeat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This final is about breaking free from that pattern.

India’s campaign has been a slow burn, three early losses followed by a stirring comeback with wins over New Zealand and Australia. They’ve rediscovered their rhythm when it mattered most, powered by a fearless batting group and Deepti Sharma’s consistency with the ball.

All eyes will again be on Jemimah, who has made the No. 3 position her own, but Smriti Mandhana, India’s top scorer this tournament, will be itching to leave her mark in the big final. The pitch at DY Patil promises runs, and with dew expected later, both teams will have to hold their nerve in the field.

Deepti Sharma, the tournament’s top wicket-taker, remains India’s trump card, but the seamers, Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur, will need sharper spells after struggling for control in the semifinal.

Across the field, South Africa arrive quietly confident, embracing the underdog tag. They’ve had a rollercoaster of their own, bowled out for 69 by England earlier in the tournament, only to come back and thrash them at the same venue.

Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, and captain Laura Wolvaardt have all produced standout moments, carrying the Proteas to their first-ever Women’s World Cup final.

Wolvaardt, with 470 runs, has led from the front, her composure at the top complemented by Brits’ fearless strokeplay. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, with 12 wickets, could be a major threat against India’s right-hand-heavy lineup.

For a team that has endured its share of heartbreaks, South Africa’s resilience has been remarkable, this marks their fifth ICC final across formats and age groups, a testament to how far they’ve come.

Ultimately, it’s a contest not just of skill, but of temperament. One team will walk away as first-time champions, the other with a familiar ache. For Harmanpreet Kaur, this might be her last big shot at making history, to lift the trophy that has eluded every Indian captain before her.

Sunday could be the day women’s cricket in India changes forever.

India vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

 South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Karabo Meso (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts at 3:00pm IST.

With PTI Inputs

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Brings Up His Fifty With Classic Cover Drive

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: How South Africa Reached The Final - Match By Match Journey

  5. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  3. Rohit Arya’s Last Rites Performed In Pune After Mumbai Police Encounter

  4. Heat Stress Cuts Migrant Worker Productivity In India By 10%, Study Finds

  5. Delhi NCR November Weather: Clear Skies Ahead with Improving Air Quality

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  2. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  3. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start