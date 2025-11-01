ICC Women's World Cup 2025: How South Africa Reached The Final - Match By Match Journey

The Laura Woolvaardt-led team became the first South African Women's side in the nation's history to reach the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup

How South Africa Reached The Final - Match By Match Journey
South Africa Women's Team during their match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Photo: X/ProteasWomenCSA
  • Recap of South Africa's journey in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • South Africa set to meet India in the final

  • The Proteas Women entered final after beating England by 125 runs

The 2025 South African Women's team have gone down in the history books by becoming the first side in the nation's history to qualify for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. Tomorrow on Sunday, November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Laura Woolvaardt-led side will have their eyes on the ultimate glory.

South Africa will fight against India for what is potentially going to be their biggest moment and one that can transform Women's cricket in the Rainbow nation. They have already played a huge part in breaking Australia and England's duopoly in the World Cup, but the job is far from over.

They will have to play the same fearless brand of cricket all over again and this time against a team, which is equally desperate to get their hands on the Women's Cricket World Cup for the very first time.

As they get ready for the battle against Harmanpreet Kaur's India, here's a recap of South Africa's journey to the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

South Africa's Road To ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025

South Africa Vs England - October 3, 2025

It will be fair to say that South Africa had the worst start to their World Cup 2025 campaign out of all the teams. They were not only handed with a 10-wicket defeat, but were also folded for a score of just 65 in the 1st innings by England. Every batter, except Sinalo Jafta (22 off 36), had a single digit score and this embarrassing loss well and truly became a source of motivation for the team.

South Africa Vs New Zealand - October 6, 2025

The South Africans fought back well in their second World Cup league match against Sophie Devine's New Zealand. After restricting the White Ferns for a low total of 231, courtesy of Nonkululeko Mlaba's 4/40, Tazmin Brits (101) and Sune Luus (83) orchestrated a 10/10 win by 6 wickets with 55 balls to spare in Indore.

South Africa Vs India - October 9, 2025

In their first meeting with the hosts during the league stage, South Africa were somehow able to win by 3 wickets with 7 balls to spare. India had posted 251 on the back of Richa Ghosh's 94. The Proteas Women skipper Laura Woolvaardt did the initial damage with her 70 with Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk winning the game for their side through their 49 and 84* respectively.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh - October 13, 2025

Bangladesh had nearly caused an upset against South Africa, but the Proteas Women pulled their 3rd consecutive win through another fantastic finish. While chasing a target of 233, Laura Woolvaardt (31 off 56), Marizanne Kapp (56 off 71) and Chloe Tryon (62 off 69) batted well, but the team required finishing touches from Nadine de Klerk (37* off 29) and Masabata Klaas (10* off 13) for a narrow 3-wicket win.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka - October 17, 2025

In a rain affected contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, South Africa got back to their best, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a 20-over game in which they chased down 121 comfortably with Woolvaardt and Brits scoring 60* and 55*.

South Africa Vs Pakistan - October 21, 2025

South Africa produced their most dominating batting performance of the league stage against Pakistan in yet another rain affected match at Colombo. Laura Woolvaardt score 90, Sune Luus smashed 61, Marizanne Kapp remained not out at 68 as the Proteas Women posted 312 on the board. The game was then reduced to 20 overs and Pakistan received a target of 234 which they failed to chase and lost by 150 runs. With this victory, the Proteas Women also secured qualification in the semi-finals.

South Africa Vs Australia - October 25, 2025

South Africa were handed with a reality check in their last league stage match against Australia. Leg-spinner Alana King ripped through the opposing batting line-up, registering best-ever World Cup figures of 7/18 and getting the Proteas all out for just 98 runs. The Aussies later won by 7 wickets. This defeat saw South Africa getting pushed to the 3rd spot and setting up a meeting with England in the semis.

South Africa Vs England - October 29, 2025 (Semi-Final)

Skipper Laura Woolvaardt batted on a different level against England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. She smacked this edition's highest individual score - 169 off 143 to set up a mammoth total of 319. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp, then became the all time leading wicket-taker of the Women's World Cup with her splendid 5-wicket haul to bowl England out for just 194.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

