ICC Women's World Cup 2025: How South Africa Reached The Final - Match By Match Journey

It will be fair to say that South Africa had the worst start to their World Cup 2025 campaign out of all the teams. They were not only handed with a 10-wicket defeat, but were also folded for a score of just 65 in the 1st innings by England. Every batter, except Sinalo Jafta (22 off 36), had a single digit score and this embarrassing loss well and truly became a source of motivation for the team.