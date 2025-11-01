India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

3. Players To Watch Out For And Key Battles

Laura Wolvaardt leads the scoring charts with 470 runs at an average of 67.14, while India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (389 at 55.57), also an opener, is second. Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur for India; Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk are others who can score big and change the course of the final.