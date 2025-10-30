Cricket

South Africa Beat England By 125 Runs in ICC Women's World Semi-Final 1

South Africa delivered a sensational all-round performance to crush England by 125 runs and storm into their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup final. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt was the star of the show with a breathtaking 169 off 143 balls, powering the Proteas to an imposing 319/6. Marizanne Kapp then produced one of the finest spells ever seen in a World Cup semi-final, taking 5/34, including two double-wicket maidens, to rip through England’s lineup. Although Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) offered brief resistance, England never recovered from their horror start at 1/3. South Africa now await the winner of the India vs Australia semifinal.

P
Photo Webdesk
England Vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1
South Africa's players with England's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo
South Africa's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 match photo
South Africa's supporters celebrate with their national flag during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath.
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Alice Capsey
England's Alice Capsey walks off the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath.
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_
England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath.
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Amy Jones
England's Amy Jones bowled out by South Africa's Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath.
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Laura Wolvaardt
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates one hundred and fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Nadine de Klerk
South Africa's Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Nadine de Klerk
South Africa's Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Marizanne Kapp
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Laura Wolvaardt
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 photo_Tazmin Brits
South Africa's Tazmin Brits plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 first semifinal match
England and South Africa's players stand for their national anthems before start the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Tags

