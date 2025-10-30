South Africa Beat England By 125 Runs in ICC Women's World Semi-Final 1
South Africa delivered a sensational all-round performance to crush England by 125 runs and storm into their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup final. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt was the star of the show with a breathtaking 169 off 143 balls, powering the Proteas to an imposing 319/6. Marizanne Kapp then produced one of the finest spells ever seen in a World Cup semi-final, taking 5/34, including two double-wicket maidens, to rip through England’s lineup. Although Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) offered brief resistance, England never recovered from their horror start at 1/3. South Africa now await the winner of the India vs Australia semifinal.
