England Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: ENG-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Get ball-by-ball commentary, toss updates, and playing XIs from the first semi-final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 between England Women and South Africa Women on Wednesday, October 29, at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

England Vs South Africa Womens World Cup Semi-Final Toss Update Playing XIs ball by ball commentary
England Women during an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match Photo: X/@englandcricket
  • England Women face South Africa Women in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in Guwahati

  • Toss update: England Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • High stakes: The winner books a spot in the final, while the loser heads home

England Women face South Africa Women in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the picturesque Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 29. Get toss update and ball-by-ball commentary right here.

It’s crunch time in India’s northeast as both sides battle for a spot in the final.

Four-time champions England step in as favourites, having already beaten South Africa earlier in the tournament and finishing second in the group stage. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England have looked sharp throughout the campaign, winning five games, losing one (to Australia), and recording one no result (against Pakistan).

England Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score

South Africa, meanwhile, finished third in the standings with five wins and two defeats, both coming against the teams above them, England and Australia. The Proteas will be eager to turn the tables this time.

In the other semi-final, hosts India take on defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai.

England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Toss Update And Playing XIs

England Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against South Africa.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

