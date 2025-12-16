South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Women's ODI: RSA-W Eye Series Victory Over IRE-W In Gqeberha

SA-W take on IRE-W in the 2nd ODI at St. George's Park, Gqeberha
Proteas women lead the three-match series 1-0
Gaby Lewis-led side need to win to stay alive in the series
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Women's ODI between South Africa and Ireland, to be played at St. George's Park, Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 16. The Proteas women are 1-0 ahead in the series after clinching the 1st ODI by 7 wickets.
South Africa women put on an all-round performance with the ball and bat as they restricted Gaby Lewis' side to 209 in 47 overs. The hosts chased down the score in 36.5 overs as they eye series victory in Gqeberha.
Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball updates from SA-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI
SA-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: Squads
South Africa ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dane van Niekerk.
Ireland ODI squad: Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell.
SA-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
Ireland women's tour of South Africa was broadcasted on Star Sports network in India whereas the live streaming was available on JioCinema and FanCode app and website in India.