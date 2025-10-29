England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: ENG-W, RSA-W Battle For Final Spot

England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Catch play-by-play action from the first semi-final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 between England Women and South Africa Women on Wednesday, October 29, at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Deepak Joshi
England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 Updates
England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt appeals successful for the wicket of New Zealand's Rosemary Mair during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 between England Women and South Africa Women on Wednesday, October 29. The stage is set in India’s northeast for a high-stakes showdown at the scenic Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Four-time champions England arrive as favourites after comfortably beating South Africa in the group stage and finishing second with five wins, one loss (to Australia), and one no result (against Pakistan). South Africa, third on the table with five wins and defeats to England and Australia, will look to flip the script and book their first-ever World Cup final. Meanwhile, the second semi-final will see hosts India take on defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai. Get ENG-W vs RSA-W live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Streaming Info

The England Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st semi-final can be livestreamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network.

England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s semi-final time. England take on South Africa in a high-stakes clash with everything on the line. Stay tuned for all the drama, action, and big moments from this crucial showdown.

Published At:
